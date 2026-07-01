Brendan Sorsby Cancels Action Against NFL & Tries The Only Possible Way To Play at Roger Goodell’s League

Sometimes, the road to the NFL does not end with a big game or a draft call. For Brendan Sorsby, it has turned into a winding stretch of eligibility issues, legal fights, and one last shot at keeping his professional football dream alive.

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Brendan Sorsby first tried to enter the NFBrendan Sorsby first tried to enter the NF the NFL Players Association, and Brendan Sorsby have agreed to end their dispute over the league’s decision not to hold a supplemental draft this year. Below is the memo sent to all 32 NFL teams.

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“We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL — and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft,” it read. “For purposes of League and CBA rules, Mr. Sorsby will be considered a ‘Draft-Eligible’ player for the 2027 NFL Draft. Mr. Sorsby will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft.”

Brendan Sorsby first tried to enter the NFL through the supplemental draft after his college career took an unexpected turn. The NCAA ruled him ineligible for sports gambling violations, although a Texas court temporarily allowed him to play at Texas Tech. That changed when the Big 12 took the matter to federal court, seeking penalties against both the player and the school. Instead of continuing that legal battle, he dropped the case and put all his hopes on getting into the NFL through the supplemental draft.

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The NFL never opened that door, though. League officials argued the Collective Bargaining Agreement gives them complete discretion over whether to conduct a supplemental draft. Since no supplemental draft had been planned and no other players sought entry, the league maintained it had no obligation to create one just for Brendan Sorsby.

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The NFL also pointed directly to the allegations surrounding his gambling activity, saying reports indicated he repeatedly violated NCAA gambling rules. The league added that it reserves the right to investigate any additional misconduct that becomes known in the future, although it will not impose discipline based on the currently known conduct. That could have become an ugly legal battle. But both sides avoided that by walking away from the matter.

Brendan Sorsby’s eyes are fixed on 2027 despite a football lifeline

With the NFL closed until the 2027 draft and the CFL no longer an option this season, the only meaningful opportunity left to play before then appears to be the UFL. That possibility gained momentum when billionaire entrepreneur and UFL co-owner Mike Repole publicly invited Brendan Sorsby to join the league.

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“Welcome to the @TheUFL, Brendan Sorsby,” he posted on X while sharing an edited image of the QB in a Dallas Renegades uniform. “The UFL is the league of opportunity… Brendan Sorsby, welcome to the @UFLRenegades. Have your people call my people!!!!!”

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It’s an intriguing offer, but it doesn’t immediately put Brendan Sorsby back on a football field. The UFL’s 2026 season has already concluded, meaning the earliest opportunity to suit up would come during the spring of 2027. Even then, every decision would likely revolve around one goal, and that’s to improve his draft stock before NFL teams make their selections. Also, he says football is no longer his only priority.

In a statement released Tuesday, Brendan Sorsby accepted full responsibility for his actions, admitting that he struggled with a gambling addiction and saying getting caught ultimately forced him to seek help.

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“The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey — I will continue to take it one day at a time,” he said. “I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft.”

For Brendan Sorsby, the comeback now depends on patience, recovery, and proving to NFL scouts that his next chapter is stronger than his last.