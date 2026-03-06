Brendan Sorsby Cites Personal Reasons for Accepting $5M Texas Tech Offer Amid Cincinnati Lawsuit

While a $5 million offer from Texas Tech put Brendan Sorsby in the headlines, the quarterback insists his controversial transfer was about returning to his roots, a narrative of his former team, Cincinnati, which is now challenging with a lawsuit. But turns out money wasn’t the only driving force in Sorsby’s commitment.

While critics point to the staggering $5 million price tag as the obvious motivating factor, Brendan Sorsby has actively pushed back. For him, the narrative isn’t about cashing in, but about coming home. It’s personal to him, and he insists his decision is rooted in deep ties with Texas, as he aims to reframe a move currently overshadowed by an impending legal battle.

“The thing that excited me most about Texas Tech, one, being a Texas kid, wanting to come back to Texas and play my final year here,” Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby said during the press conference. “Then the staff, not only great people but also great coaches. I had a previous connection with Coach Lefkowitz through his dad being my O-line coach in high school.

A key factor pulling him toward the program was his relationship with offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich. Sorsby has a long-standing connection to the Leftwich family, as Mack’s father, Spencer, was Sorsby’s offensive line coach at Lake Dallas High School. This familiarity with the family and their coaching philosophy, reinforced when Sorsby attended a camp at Incarnate Word where Mack was the QB coach, was a major draw.

Yet, the heartwarming homecoming narrative rings hollow back in Ohio. Sorsby’s emphasis on personal connections stands in stark contrast to the bitter fallout he left behind. Cincinnati views his departure not as a quarterback returning to his roots but as a calculated break of a lucrative commitment, prompting swift legal action.

As they took legal action against Brendan Sorsby after his $5 million move to the Red Raiders. As per the university, Sorsby broke his NIL contract after transferring to Texas Tech, as he was required to pay $1 million to the team within 30 days if he left the program before the contract ended.

Sorsby signed a new NIL deal with Cincinnati for between $4 and $6 million for the season, making it clear that he would stay with them for two more years. His contract was set to expire on December 15, 2026, but he made his decision to leave on December 1, prompting Cincinnati to seek compensation for their damages.

“Cincinnati Athletics intends to enforce that contractual commitment. As stewards of the university’s resources, the athletics department has a duty to do so. We thank Brendan for his time at Cincinnati and wish him success in the future,” Cincinnati said.

NIL and the transfer portal are making it tough for teams to hold on to their top players. It’s either Clemson’s linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who moved to Ole Miss, or Duke’s Darian Mensah, making his move towards Miami for better opportunities and a paycheck despite signing a $4 million deal with the team. So, even if players claim that their move is purely based on the team’s excellence, money always plays a part in it.

With lawsuit uncertainty, another major concern hit Sorsby ahead of the season.

Brendan Sorsby’s hype takes a major hit

Brendan Sorsby arrives at Lubbock with a lot of expectations after throwing for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But despite that, the surrounding buzz took a major hit after an anonymous SEC staffer warned Texas Tech about him.

“He can also lose you some games, too,” the staffer said. “I’d rather have somebody like that who’s not scared, though.”

Now, this doubt can come from certain key areas of his game that he still needs to work on. This doubt likely stems from correctable but concerning habits, such as his tendency to bail from clean pockets and his occasional in-game inconsistency, like his two-interception performance against Arizona, where his production plummeted. In that game, he completed just 15 passes out of 28 for 154 yards with 2 interceptions.

So, now with a new team, a new OC, and a better chance to develop, let’s wait and see if Sorsby can turn doubts into praise or not.