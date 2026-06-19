Brendan Sorsby Could Be the “Answer” to $6.5B NFL Team’s Quarterback Uncertainty, Claims NBC Analyst

Months ago, the former Cincinnati and Texas Tech quarterback was preparing for his final college season. Many believed it could be the year he turns himself into a top 2027 NFL Draft prospect. Instead, the infamous gambling controversy has ended his college career and pushed him toward the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft. Now, teams must decide whether his talent is worth the risk. A $6.5 billion franchise might benefit from drafting Brendan Sorsby.

“The Steelers can gain a guy who quite possibly would have emerged as one of the top picks. They get their answer at quarterback,” NBC’s veteran journalist Mike Florio said on his June 19 podcast. “They have to be comfortable with the gambling side of it. I know. But that’s why during the slow time, enjoy your vacation, coaches, GMs, and scouts. You’re going to be working because they have to get to the bottom of all aspects of Brendan Sorsby’s evaluation.”

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Despite the gambling controversy overshadowing Sorsby’s career, he has remained a standout QB throughout his college days. At 6’3″, 235 lbs, Sorsby has logged 2,082 college snaps, absorbing contact while operating as a dual threat (580 rushing yards last year) with elite ball protection.

“I talked to people around the league this spring who were incredibly high on Sorsby the football player and believed he would’ve been a first-round pick had he declared,” CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson reported. “And once I stacked Sorsby’s profile against the quarterbacks who were actually drafted, it became harder and harder to justify putting him anywhere but second [behind Fernando Mendoza].”

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The Steelers also need a QB who can take the franchise forward. Even though Aaron Rodgers is returning for the 2026 season, he is only a short-term option. While Pittsburgh has Howard and Allar, Sorsby’s talent exceeds both and provides insurance if 2027 draft plans falter. The only reservation about him is his gambling history.

Will NFL teams give a chance for redemption to Brendan Sorsby?

As per Sorsby’s agent, Ron Slavin, a total of 23 NFL teams have already inquired about his client. Those inquiries included interactions with multiple GMs, scouts, and front office executives. The QB will have his Pro Day on July 10 at a Dallas-area high school. According to reports, all 32 NFL teams will attend the Pro Day. The NFL is willing to give Sorsby a second chance despite his gambling history.

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“I called a few teams today, and I’d expect all 32 to go… because it’s a quarterback, because there’s some ambiguity around him, and because the supplemental draft is like a blind pick,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on the Pat McAfee show. “I talked to Ron Slavin from Lift Management, who’s Sorsby’s agent today. He said he’s talked to 23 GMs already. He expects all 32 to be there.”

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The NFL has numerous examples of players getting second chances. Michael Vick was convicted in a dog-fighting scandal, and still the Eagles offered him a contract in 2009. Then there was Patriots’ receiver Kayshon Boutte. He wasn’t suspended by the NFL even after his gambling issues in college. Thus, given the precedents, Sorsby should enter the NFL through the supplemental draft.

Still, bidding in the supplemental NFL draft means giving up a pick in the 2027 NFL draft in the same round. It’s unlikely that teams will surrender their first-round pick for Sorsby. It’s likely that he can be picked with either a second or a third-round pick.