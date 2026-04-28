Brendan Sorsby Fights Back Against Cincinnati’s $1M Lawsuit After Taking Steps to Quit Gambling Addiction

Back in February, Cincinnati made it clear that transferring wouldn’t come easy. The program filed a $1 million lawsuit against its former QB Brendan Sorsby tying it to an NIL deal signed in July 2025. According to the school, that 18-month agreement required him to stay put through the 2026 season or pay up. But he left anyway. Now, two months later, he’s pushing back on the lawsuit.

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According to newly filed court documents, Brendan Sorsby has moved to completely dismiss the lawsuit. His legal team argues Cincinnati’s claim “fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.” The filing also made a pointed accusation that the Bearcats were turning this into a headline rather than a legitimate legal claim.

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“The University of Cincinnati filed this action to garner a news headline that it was going to punish a former star athlete who dared to exercise his right to leave the school by forcing him to pay UC $1 million,” the statement read. “Compared to the $875,800 that Mr. Sorsby received for his performance under the agreement, UC’s demand for $1 million is exposed as nothing more than an unreasonable and disproportionate penalty.”

What Brendan Sorsby’s camp is saying is that they paid him to play football and he did. On the other hand, Cincinnati is framing this like a broken contract with measurable damage. But underneath all the legal drama, this case is about what NIL agreements actually are. Are they binding contracts with enforceable exit penalties? Or are they performance-based arrangements that end when the player leaves?

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Cincinnati is firmly in the first one. The university has already stated it expects athletes to honor commitments just like the school does. In its February statement, the Bearcats emphasized that Brendan Sorsby agreed to stay for two seasons and acknowledged the financial consequences of leaving early. From their viewpoint, enforcing that clause is their responsibility. And they’re not ignoring the bigger financial picture either.

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Reports suggest Brendan Sorsby’s deal at Texas Tech is worth around $5 million. So Cincinnati is looking at him as a player who upgraded and now doesn’t want to pay the exit cost he agreed to. But the QB’s defense flips that logic on its head because under contract law, especially in Ohio, liquidated damages have to show actual harm, not act as a deterrent or punishment.

If the court agrees that $1 million is excessive relative to the deal itself, that clause could be tossed entirely. But just as this legal battle heats up, Brendan Sorsby is stepping away from the game entirely.

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Brendan Sorsby is trying to fix his gambling addiction

Texas Tech announced that Brendan Sorsby will take an indefinite leave of absence to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. Head coach Joey McGuire didn’t hesitate with his response.

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“We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help,” he said. “Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person.”

For years, gambling scandals in college sports lived in the shadows. But that changed when Brendan Sorsby’s name surfaced. According to reports, the NCAA is now investigating him for placing “thousands of online bets” across multiple sports. Back in 2022, during his freshman year at Indiana, he allegedly bet on his own team to win. Under NCAA guidelines, betting on your own team can bring on a permanent ban. That’s a serious concern at the highest level of the sport because of who he is.

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This is a quarterback who threw for over 7,000 yards and 60 touchdowns. He was supposed to walk into Texas Tech and elevate a playoff contender as a face-of-the-program type in the NIL era. Now he could be facing penalties that could range from losing half a season to losing his eligibility.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Texas Tech. With the portal closed, their QB room is now questionable with just Will Hammond, Lloyd Jones III and Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis. As for Brendan Sorsby, his future is now tied up in courtrooms and personal recovery. And amid all the court drama and potential NCAA penalties, there’s still a 22-year-old trying to get his life back on track.