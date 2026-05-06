Brendan Sorsby Has a Chance to Save His Career by Joining Shedeur Sanders

Texas Tech’s quarterback, Brendan Sorsby, is in the midst of an NCAA investigation for sports gambling. To salvage the situation, he has sought both medical and legal help. However, football analyst Todd McShay has a solution for him in the supplemental draft.

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“If I’m the, I don’t know, the Browns,” McShay said, per The Dawgs—A Cleveland Browns Podcast on X. “If we have the quarterback coach and we have the contract the right way, we have the psychologists putting a stamp on it…If we can get aligned, I think this guy’s worth it. And if that’s the case, I get to draft him, and I’m doing it with a first-round pick. And I’m doing that because I think he’s got a chance to be special.”

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The Browns’ quarterback room is far from settled, and former Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders does not have a cemented spot yet. But McShay suggesting Sorsby as the answer to the Browns’ QB problem sounds questionable. Sorsby’s 2025 season with the Cincinnati Bearcats made him the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal, but that’s all. He led the program to a 7-5 regular season record after throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Surpassing his 2024 statistics in almost every metric, he then rushed for 580 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

When compared with the numbers from Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ college record, Sorsby still has much to prove. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, with a 74.0% completion rate, before joining the Browns. Yet, that performance has not necessarily translated to a prolific NFL career for him. He is in a battle for the Browns’ QB1 spot with three others: Dillon Gabriel, Deshaun Watson, and Taylen Green. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox described their QB situation best.

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“When you have four quarterbacks entering an open competition, you don’t have a clear starter, and Deshaun Watson is reportedly emerging as the early offseason front‑runner, which should be a major concern for the Cleveland Browns,” Knox explained.

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Watson, who looks like the prospective winner of the QB battle, has also failed to impress. He has become a shadow of himself, having struggled with injuries, inconsistency, and suspensions since joining the Browns. Notwithstanding, getting Sorsby through a supplemental draft does not look like the immediate solution to the Browns’ problem, as McShay claimed.

The supplemental draft is one of the very rare occurrences in the NFL, as the last time the league saw one was in 2019 when Jalen Thompson was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. Nonetheless, it was established for players facing a situation similar to Sorsby’s: those who did not enter the NFL draft but lost their eligibility afterward. This could be due to a late graduation, academic issues, or disciplinary actions, as is the case with Sorsby.

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Perhaps one reason we do not see the supplemental draft is how it affects the franchise’s draft the following year. Teams submit bids for players for specific rounds during the supplemental draft. And once they obtain the player, they have to forfeit the corresponding draft pick in the next NFL draft.

The Browns will rather sort out their current situation by trying out the talent at their disposal than risk complicating their confusion with another unproven quarterback. However, even if Sorsby were to enter the supplemental draft, he would be at the mercy of the league, which would review his application and his reasons before granting his approval.

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Sorsby seeks legal help to regain eligibility

Sorsby was found to have placed thousands of bets online via a gambling app and has been under investigation ever since. On his part, he has checked into residential treatment to help treat his gambling addiction. Additionally, he has now taken a bold step in retaining attorney Jeffrey Kessler as he tries to restore his college eligibility.

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“Kessler is a prominent antitrust attorney with a strong record of success against the NCAA and was one of the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs in the House vs. NCAA case,” Max Olson wrote. “He has also represented the NFLPA on behalf of Tom Brady, Ray Rice, Ezekiel Elliott, Adrian Peterson and the New Orleans Saints’ “Bountygate” players.”

While the supplemental draft is an option, it is unlikely Sorsby favors that option. He was set for a huge role in the Red Raiders team as they seek a consecutive Big 12 championship victory and a return to the College Football Playoff. The battle continues, and we will have to wait and see what becomes of Sorsby’s college career.