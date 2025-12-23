Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Ready to Pay $5 Million for Behren Morton Replacement — Report

Texas Tech is on the verge of losing its quarterback, who led the team to a 12-1 record. While replacing the QB is a herculean task as it is, it might be expensive for Joey McGuire as well.

With Behren Morton heading to the NFL as a projected mid-round 2026 Draft pick, the Red Raiders are searching for a veteran replacement. That’s where former Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby comes in, and according to insider Pete Nakos, Texas Tech is ready to make a serious push to land him.

“Outside of exploring the NFL draft, this continues to trend in the direction of Texas Tech,” sources tell On3’s Pete Nakos. “He’s expected to command $3 to $5 million in the portal.”

Brendan Sorsby officially entered the transfer portal on December 15, 2025, after spending two seasons at Cincinnati. He’s also testing the NFL Draft waters while deciding how to use his final year of eligibility. For Texas Tech, the timing couldn’t be better. With Behren Morton gone, the expected starter, Will Hammond, is recovering from an ACL injury. That’s why the Red Raiders need a reliable QB option for 2026.

That’s where Sorsby fits perfectly. His dual-threat skill set is tailor-made for offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich’s system. It thrives with mobile quarterbacks who can stress defenses both through the air and on the ground. In 2025, Sorsby was a top-15 quarterback nationally, throwing for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding 580 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

Money won’t be an issue either. While Sorsby’s NIL valuation sits around $2.4 million, the market for elite transfer QBs is at an all-time high. Texas Tech can compete, especially after reports revealed the Red Raiders had the second-most expensive roster in college football at $28 million, second only to Texas.

The big question is whether Sorsby can replace Morton? Many experts believe he’s actually an upgrade. Morton finished both the 2024 and 2025 seasons with negative rushing yards and was strictly a pocket passer. He also dealt with multiple injuries, including shoulder surgery and a leg injury late this season. Sorsby, on the other hand, has stayed healthy and consistently productive.

Will Behren Morton be a starter when he gets drafted?

While Behren Morton helped the Red Raiders secure a first-round bye in the Playoffs, his NFL scouting report flags him as a backup with spot-starting potential due to throwing limitations and durability red flags. The fifth-year senior’s 67.0% completion rate, 2,643 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns underscore quick-game mastery, yet deeper flaws temper his pro ceiling.

Morton’s above-average mobility shines in pocket navigation. It’s where he buys time against man coverage and flips to “backyard football” when pressured, extending plays with his legs. In the Big 12 Championship, despite a fibula injury limiting him to 70% capacity, he completed 20-of-33 for 215 yards and two scores in a 34-7 rout of BYU. The senior QB evaded sacks to orchestrate 34 unanswered points.

His velocity thrives short: 80.0% completion (201 yards, four TDs) in a 67-7 opener and 78.1% (310 yards, three TDs) in a 49-0 rout highlight rapid delivery on mesh concepts. Deep shots expose Morton’s lack of arm strength. But it’s not really his fault. The 23-year-old has been suffering from a lot of health scares, which is bringing his performance down. Texas Tech’s 12-1 run was largely due to Morton’s 162.5 passer rating, chasing records in a high-octane air raid. Yet for 2026 Draft scouts, he’s a Day 3 pick.