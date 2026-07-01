Brendan Sorsby Lands Major Pro Career Opportunity After Ending Legal Battle With NFL

For more than 75 years, the Senior Bowl has served as the first rung on the ladder between college players and the NFL. Not only does it allow scouts, coaches, and GMs to evaluate talent, but it also gives players a chance to redeem themselves after missteps in college football. Former Texas Tech QB, Brendan Sorsby’s path towards that first ladder is finally open, courtesy of a major decision he took for the 2026 season.

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According to reports, Brendan Sorsby sent a memo to all NFL teams stating that he won’t pursue litigation. This comes after the NFL blocked Sorsby from the supplemental draft and criticized his decision to litigate rather than show remorse. However, after he announced that he won’t pursue any litigation in the latest rejections, Senior Bowl organizers have already invited Sorsby to the NFL scouting Senior Bowl, and he will be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft.

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NFL draft analyst Todd McShay confirmed the same on X. “Sorsby has already been invited to play in the Senior Bowl. Sounds like he plans to participate (and absolutely should). Six months to prepare to show the best version of you. I’m excited to see it!” McShay said after commending him on his decision to seek help.

This comes after the former Texas Tech QB released a statement following rejections from the NFL and the CFL.

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“I accept 100% responsibility for my actions,” Sorsby said in a statement on Tuesday. “I did not have control of my gambling problem, and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Because of this, I have been able [to] get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery.”

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In all, Sorsby has now reached a “settlement” with the NFL and the NFLPA, according to Tom Pelissero. That will allow him to participate in every pre-draft process. That will include Pro Day, Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine next year if he gets an invite. Considering Sorsby has already been invited to the Senior Bowl, that prospect doesn’t seem far-fetched.

Brendan Sorsby is focusing on rehabilitation and preparation instead of football

The NFL usually holds the Senior Bowl in late January at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. It consists of a full week of events, interviews, practices, and full-pad practices to evaluate players. Just this year, players like Cyrus Allen and Kaelon Black put in incredible performances at the event and earned widespread praise. The Chiefs then selected Allen in the 5th round, while Black went to the 49ers in the 3rd round. For now, though, Sorsby has a long road to tread.

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“The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey,” Sorsby added in his statement. “I will continue to take it one day at a time. Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward.”

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After the NFL initially closed its doors for Sorsby, speculation was high that he would move to play in the Canadian League. But the CFL also released a statement instructing all its teams not to sign Sorsby due to his “integrity” violations.

From then on, Sorsby seemed to have fewer options. Just two days earlier, the UFL had invited him to play in the league. Now, though, it seems Sorsby is looking to enter the NFL in 2027 and would focus on rehabilitation and preparation rather than playing football.