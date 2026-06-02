Brendan Sorsby Rejected by First NFL Team After NCAA Decides to Not Reduce Penalty

Brendon Sorsby’s future remains stuck in limbo. The Texas Tech quarterback is still waiting to learn whether a court will grant a temporary injunction that could preserve his remaining college eligibility after the NCAA declined to reduce his penalty. With time running short and his path to the NFL Supplemental Draft also hanging in the balance, every day matters. But while Sorsby continues fighting for a favorable ruling, one NFL head coach has already made it clear that his team won’t be in the mix even if the quarterback becomes available.

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Todd Monken, the new Browns head coach, was asked whether he’d be interested in getting Sorsby on board, given the uncertainty in his QB room. Not only did he bat for his players, Monken flatly rejected the idea of having Sorsby.

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“I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road,” Monken told the media on June 1. “That’s my opinion. I like the quarterback that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope to go down, irrespective of talent, in terms of the situation he’s put himself in. We all know that he put himself in that situation, and we’ve seen other sports with players who have been banned for life from playing professional sports.”

“From my end of it, kind of tough angle to go down that road and think that’s going to be your franchise quarterback if he’s ever eligible to play in the NFL,” Monken added.

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The Browns’ connection to Sorsby came amid their need for a franchise QB. Monken is yet to declare his Week 1 starter for the 2026 season between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. The QB room also has Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green.

The NCAA’s ban on Sorsby followed an investigation into the Texas Tech QB’s gambling at his earlier stops at Indiana and Cincinnati. According to the governing body, a student-athlete may be subject to permanent loss of eligibility in such a situation. The investigation found that Sorsby placed over 100 bets, 40 of which were on his team, Indiana. The QB made a reinstatement request to the NCAA, but that was rejected.

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A few weeks ago, Sorsby sought treatment for gambling addiction, and that is the main focus of his legal defense. Sorsby’s legal team argued that the NCAA is illegally weaponizing Sorsby’s gambling violations, as it’s a clinically diagnosed gambling addiction. The Red Raiders’ QB even completed a 35-day residential rehabilitation program. This lawsuit was his last-ditch effort to get a chance to play again because a court rejected Sorsby’s first request.

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And while he is getting no respite from the NCAA, Sorsby’s current program is fully behind their QB. “I’m so proud of Brendan for getting help with his gambling addiction,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “We’ll continue to support Brendan.”

What could have been Sorsby’s NFL fate

Before the big gambling scandal exploded for QB Sorsby, he had high grades from NFL scouts. And even going pro in the 2026 NFL Draft could have gotten him a spot. However, Sorsby chose to transfer to Texas Tech to further improve his stock. But given the current situation, a Supplemental draft is his only hope. Even there, as per CBS insider Jonathan Jones, Sorsby’s path seems to be clouded.

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Multiple NFL front offices view Sorsby as “frankly untouchable right now.” No GM would want to jeopardize their team’s standing with a QB who is going to be the face of the team. It would just end in disastrous publicity, and they’ll have to lose future draft capital. Only one person so far has offered a sliver of hope for Sorsby, and that is ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.

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“He does have a robust market in the NFL,” said the ESPN reporter. “I’m not saying he’s gonna be a first-round pick. But look, the NFL quarterback-needy place, he is one of the top five quarterback prospects as of right now. Now, scouts will tell you he probably needs one more year, right? But if he had gone out in the last draft, there was a very good chance he was a top 50. I think that’s safe to say.”