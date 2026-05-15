Brendan Sorsby’s Attorney Sends Clear Warning to NCAA Amid Ongoing Gambling Case

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s collegiate career is in jeopardy following his gambling case. After allegations emerged that he had placed more than 10,000 sports wagers since 2022, the NCAA triggered its strict enforcement protocols. But if the organization does not fast-track a resolution regarding his college eligibility, his legal team is ready to take action.

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Brendan Sorsby’s legal team issued a clear warning to the NCAA, notifying the governing body that a lawsuit is “imminent,” as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

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If the NCAA fails to provide a path to eligibility or attempts a permanent ban, the QB’s attorneys are prepared to file an immediate injunction in a Texas courtroom. They are demanding an immediate framework for reinstatement to bypass prolonged investigation timelines. Simply put, the goal is to negotiate a partial-season suspension rather than allow a total eligibility wipeout under strict NCAA rules.

This is a developing story….