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Brendan Sorsby’s Attorney Sends Clear Warning to NCAA Amid Ongoing Gambling Case

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Malabika Dutta

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May 15, 2026 | 1:05 PM EDT

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Brendan Sorsby’s Attorney Sends Clear Warning to NCAA Amid Ongoing Gambling Case

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Malabika Dutta

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May 15, 2026 | 1:05 PM EDT

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Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s collegiate career is in jeopardy following his gambling case. After allegations emerged that he had placed more than 10,000 sports wagers since 2022, the NCAA triggered its strict enforcement protocols. But if the organization does not fast-track a resolution regarding his college eligibility, his legal team is ready to take action.

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Brendan Sorsby’s legal team issued a clear warning to the NCAA, notifying the governing body that a lawsuit is “imminent,” as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

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If the NCAA fails to provide a path to eligibility or attempts a permanent ban, the QB’s attorneys are prepared to file an immediate injunction in a Texas courtroom. They are demanding an immediate framework for reinstatement to bypass prolonged investigation timelines. Simply put, the goal is to negotiate a partial-season suspension rather than allow a total eligibility wipeout under strict NCAA rules.

This is a developing story….

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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