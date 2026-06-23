Brendan Sorsby’s Attorney Threatens Action Against NFL After Supplemental Draft Denial

After parting ways with the Red Raiders, Brendan Sorsby had only one option to continue his football journey: entering the NFL supplemental draft. The former Texas Tech QB dropped his lawsuit against the NCAA to make him eligible for the process. However, according to Adam Schefter, the NFL has declined to hold the Supplemental Draft, which leaves things really tricky for Sorsby to continue his football career. But the fight to get Sorsby playing is still on, after the latest statement from his attorney.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The NFL’s decision ‘is a violation of the collective bargaining agreement, and we intend to pursue the player’s rights with the NFLPA,'” said Sorsby’s attorney Jeffrey Kessler to Yahoo Sports, as reported by Ross Dellenger on June 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorsby applied to the Supplemental Draft right before the deadline date, and there was instantly a lot of interest. However, after the league’s decision not to hold the supplemental draft, all 32 NFL teams, as well as Sorsby, were informed.

“The League has not conducted such a draft for several years, and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry,” NFL attorney Lawrence P. Ferazani Jr. said in his letter. “Your petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the NFL’s decision, there’s no chance for Sorsby to continue his football journey without waiting for the 2027 NFL draft. His gambling scandal was the reason for the NCAA’s ruling him permanently ineligible in college. That becomes a major point why the NFL isn’t ready to allow him. However, that seems like bad luck for Brendan Sorsby because if you look at the past NFL, it wasn’t this strict.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league gave an opportunity to enter the supplemental draft to Josh Gordon, who was ruled ineligible for drugs. Then there were student athletes like Terrelle Pryor, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars as WR, and Ahmad Brooks, who was an LB for the Green Bay Packers. They ruled ineligible for the NCAA rule violations. However, the league didn’t bar them like Brendan Sorsby.

The main concern for the league was that the former Texas Tech QB didn’t “demonstrate accountability” for his over 9,000 impermissible betting history. Even when the NCAA ruled a permanent ban, his legal team filed a lawsuit against the organization, and the Texas court granted a temporary injunction, restoring the QB’s eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your Petition does not address these matters. Nor does it demonstrate accountability for your conduct or indicate whether, or how, you would adhere to the League’s rules and policies governing the integrity of competition,” said Ferazani Jr. in his letter to Sorsby. “Instead, even after receiving notice of the NCAA’s decision rescinding your college eligibility in May, you sought to avoid the consequences of that determination through litigation rather than accepting responsibility for your actions, and you pursued entry into the NFL only after abandoning those efforts.”

In the modern era of CFB, when coaches and conferences wake up to bring stability with strict regulations, Brendan Sorsby’s gambling addiction, which is treated as a medical issue, is not accepted to allow him to take the field. It ruins the competitive integrity of sports. Even the Big 12 commissioner took legal action against Texas Tech for supporting the QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Above all, the cancellation of the NFL supplemental draft has another layer of story for the former Texas Tech QB.

The financial loss Brendan Sorsby face

Sorsby tried all ways to continue his football journey. Following a breakout season at Cincinnati, he transferred to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders offered the QB a hefty $5 million with huge expectations for their 2026 season. But his 2022 bet on Indiana games as a redshirt freshman put Brensdan Sorsby in a legal battle against the NCAA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a long battle, overriding the organization, Sorsby was permitted to play for Texas Tech this season after a court ruling. However, that sparked outrage across college athletics and even America. Finally, the Big 12 took legal action, and that forced the QB to become a former Red Raider. So, he already lost the amount Texas Tech would pay.

Yet, he has a chance to earn after entering the pro level. That way is now totally closed for this season at least. With that, he lost a chance to enter next season’s draft as the top pick, which could pay him nearly $50 million. However, these are only numbers for the QB, as he has to pay legal fees too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only the QB, but even the Red Raiders might have to pay legal fees as per the conference demand.