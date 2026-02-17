1557-Yard SEC WR Touted to Break Draft Combine Record That Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Holds

NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Jan 18, 2025 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy 1 reacts before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJayxBiggerstaffx 20250118_gma_sm8_0043

Before entering the NFL, Xavier Worthy made a record that remained untouched for the last two years. But not for long. Brenen Thompson’s reputation as the fastest player in CFB will now show its true colours. Analysts predict that the MS Bulldogs’ star WR has the potential to challenge Worthy’s record in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, taking place on February 23rd.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com thinks that Thompson will challenge Worthy’s 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine. It will be a gruelling task to achieve a feat like this. On March 1st, 2024, Worthy officially clocked in at 4.21 seconds. He broke the previous record of 4.22 seconds set by John Ross in 2017.

Brenen Thompson definitely has the potential to challenge that mark on February 28th. Thompson earned a spot on Bruce Feldman’s freak list, courtesy of his speed. The MS Bulldogs’ wide receiver has reached 23 MPH in live games. During a game against Arizona State last year, the Bulldogs had just 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Thompson utilized his vertical speed to beat man coverage for a 58-yard game-winning touchdown.

During his high school days at Spearman High, Thompson set some extraordinary quick times. Like during 2022, Thompson completed a 100-meter dash in just 10.22 seconds. Given his 5’9, 170lb frame, the explosiveness and the acceleration he possesses are a no-brainer, but maintaining that speed for a full 100-meter dash is a huge feat. But many analysts are still not convinced that Thompson can come close to Xavier’s record. Analysts project him to run between 4.29 and 4.34 in the 40-yard dash, which is a far cry from Worthy’s historic record.

Interestingly, during his initial run in the 2024 NFL combine, Worthy actually clocked in 4.25 seconds. After that attempt, he took off his shoes for some time, giving everyone the feeling of being done. But that was not it. He again wore his orange cleats for one final attempt as the last player of the day. The stadium videoboard clocked his second attempt at 4.22, a time that would have tied the previous record. But after reviewing the run, the NFL adjusted the time to 4.21, keeping Xavier Worthy’s name at the top of the board.

That perfect sprint redefined his draft stock for obvious reasons. As per analysts, he took approximately 19 steps to complete the 40-yard distance. The historic run molded his status as a first-round talent, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to trade up and select him with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy’s record remains untouched as during last year’s combine, the fastest time was a 4.28 by Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston.

Now, the same opportunity lies in front of Brenen Thompson. He is widely regarded as the fastest player in this NFL combine. And the implications of even coming close to the record will be huge for Thompson, just like they were for Worthy. If only he could shave off a couple of milliseconds, he would be a really close contest.

Probable landing spot for Brenen Thompson

Over the course of his career, Thompson completed with 84 receptions for 1,557 yards and 10 touchdowns, with most of it coming during his time with the Bulldogs. After a resume like this, Thompson is projected to be a Day 3 pick for the 2026 draft. Some analysts grade him as a 3rd-round talent, ranking him as high as the #12 wide receiver in the class.

As a day 3 prospect, the projections put him as a 4th or 5th-round pick. The Bengals are also a proper fit for Thompson. As discussed, Thompson is a quick-twitch speedster who made a bunch of big plays in the SEC last season, and that is impressing a lot of analysts.

“Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson is the twitchiest mover in the WR class,” CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner tweeted. “Big play waiting to happen. Will be a Top-50 player on my board.”

The Bengals have the No. 41 and No. 72 overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apart from that, Many analysts are mentioning the Rams as a potential landing spot for Thompson. He could serve as the direct replacement for Tutu Atwell, who is entering free agency. And then his elite speed could also complement the playing styles of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. But the Rams have already shown a lot of interest in Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon.