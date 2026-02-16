Deion Sanders’ New Assistant Who Dumped Sacramento State Breaks Silence on $23M FBS Move

Sacramento State’s transition to the FBS division is turning a lot of heads as it makes them the first West Coast program to jump ship in over 50 years. Among people lining up to congratulate him was Deion Sanders’ new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, who controversially left the team

“So happy for my brother @DrLukeWood, you got it done!” Marion wrote on X. “Nobody has done more for Sacramento, I’m giving you your flowers!!! Congrats!”

Marion is referring to Luke Wood, the president of Sacramento State, who was the main pillar behind the move. This comment stands out because Marion’s exit from Sac State to become Colorado’s OC happened in a rather strange manner.

Marion became Sac State’s 13th head coach in December 2024. He guided the Hornets to a 7–5 record in his first year. Two months ago, he accepted the offensive coordinator job in Colorado.

The exit was pretty abrupt and shocking for everyone in the program. It happened just one day before National Signing Day, leaving at least 11 newly signed recruits and current players in a state of uncertainty. After his resignation, high-profile recruits, including three-star quarterback Jackson Presley, immediately withdrew their commitments.

“Due to the unforeseen departure of Coach Marion,” Presley wrote. “I have terminated my contract with Sacramento State, and my recruitment is officially open. I continue to put my faith in Jesus and have confidence that he is guiding my path.”

The main issue with Marion’s abrupt exit is that it occurred during a crucial transition period. The situation was precarious because, in early 2025, Sac State applied for an NCAA waiver to reclassify as an FBS Independent starting in 2026. The NCAA rejected the waiver because the school lacked a “bona fide invitation” from an established FBS conference. It is a major requirement for the move.

Without any confirmation or further talks, Sac State announced its exit from the Big Sky Conference for all sports. All the non-football sports were moved to the Big West, which does not sponsor football. This left the team without a conference to play in, and they were independent. By late 2025, the program had only four confirmed games for the 2026 season.

Marion and his “Go-Go Offense” were the primary marketing engine for the university’s FBS push. Without that tag, the donors and boosters were dicey about the programs.

But even after all this, Dr. Luke Wood let go of Brennan Marion without any drama. The president said he has “nothing but love for Brennan” and that he was happy for him and his decision to leave. Newly appointed head coach Alonzo Carter will now lead the transition that finally got a breakthrough yesterday.

Luke Wood’s triumph

On February 15, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) finally voted to add Sac State as a football-only member for the 2026 season. Their entrance cost is expected to be around $18 million, and the deal is scheduled to take place soon.

The total cost could reach $23 million, as Sac State would also need to pay $5 million to the NCAA to move up. This is a major game-changer for an FCS program like Sac State. Luke Wood has been majorly vocal about this change.

“We believe our university, our students, and the entire Sacramento region deserve major college football.”

However, this change will not affect the MAC conference, as they still will have 13 members. By transitioning, Sac State would replace Northern Illinois, which is leaving the Mid-American Conference for the Mountain West in football next year. They will pay $2 million for this shift