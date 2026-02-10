Colorado OC Publicly Insists Deion Sanders to Use New DB Like Travis Hunter

The only time Deion Sanders’ life was all peaceful in Boulder was when Travis Hunter handled both sides of the ball. He became the first player in Colorado history to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff awards in the same season. But after the Jaguars drafted him last season, the Buffs never saw anyone with that kind of dominance. However, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion thinks things might turn back just like the old times.

Boo Carter, who transferred from Tennessee, can now step into Hunter’s shoes. Marion proposed this idea and will take the necessary steps once Coach Prime and defensive coordinator Rob Livingstone give the green light.

“If Coach Prime and Coach Livingston are good with it, we’ll make sure we get him in the end zone,” Marion said on the 9th February episode of Dukesthescoop.

It’s the greatest thing possible. Boo Carter has the complete potential to play on both sides of the ball, but it was the Vols that underused him. During his two seasons at Knoxville, the team primarily used Carter as a defensive back (STAR/nickelback) and a punt returner. The Tennessee coaches made him focus entirely on the secondary. During the 2025 spring ball, Carter did get some time as a slot receiver and even caught some passes during scrimmages.

But the inconsistency and disciplinary issues made him lose a spot on the team. And now that he is in Boulder, the very place where this type of versatility is legit worshipped, Carter is good to go. And he also has the resume to support his stance. During his high school days at Bradley Central High, he was a proven two-way star. In his senior year, he recorded 55 catches for 911 yards in the offense.

Plus, he entered the end zone 12 times. Defensively, he racked up 102 tackles and two interceptions. During this time, he won the Tennessee Mr. Football award. Sanders specifically recruited Carter to play both sides of the ball, providing the same blueprint for success that Hunter used. Carter, at 5’11”, 200 lbs, is more of a hybrid safety/nickel and slot receiver. On the other hand, Hunter (6’1″) operated as a shutdown cornerback and outside receiver.

But if all of this could’ve fallen into place, why didn’t the Vols use him?

Boo Carter’s exit from Knoxville

Boo Carter had a fair chance of getting offensive action at Knoxville. But he himself ruined that opportunity for himself. The only reason why he was suspended from the team, which later led to him entering the transfer portal, was his disciplinary issues. There were several incidents when Carter didn’t show up to team practices.

In November 2025, Josh Heupel dismissed Carter after a “no-show” for the team’s homecoming game against New Mexico State. Heupel then addressed that Carter had failed to meet the “standard” required to be in the locker room. After that, Carter was no longer a Vol. However, since he couldn’t state the obvious reason for his exit, Carter wrote on social media that he had a hip injury that needed attention, which is why he made the decision.

Soon after that, Carter entered the transfer portal in January and landed at Boulder. He chose a Big 12 team over other SEC options like Vanderbilt. Moreover, Coach Prime previously recruited him at both Jackson State and Colorado. So it all adds up to the shared history between Coach Prime and Boo Carter.