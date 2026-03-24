3 Months After Replacing Pat Shurmur, Colorado OC Reveals Dynamic With Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders’ revolution in Boulder had plenty of flash, but it was ultimately hamstrung by one glaring weakness. The Buffs’ offense ceased to exist after Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter left for the pros. Those issues led to the demotion of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The replacement was Brennan Marion, who left his role as head coach at Sacramento State to join the Buffs. Now, three months after joining, Marion explains why Colorado felt like the right move.

“My agent came about with Coach Prime. Put us on the phone last summer. Carl Reed and the Clutch Sports team just congratulated me on being a head coach, and when I met Coach Prime, like, to me, it just had to be right when we met, right?” Marion discussed his relationship with Deion Sanders. “And so, we met, and it was more like, wow, like, we just had that type of synergy, right? And for me, like, that’s what it’s going to take for me to move.”

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“If I don’t feel a real connection, especially when it comes to genuine, man-to-man relationships, then it does not work for me. Most of my relationships have been with players, where I take on roles like a mentor, big brother, or even a father, he said, ‘Doc, just be yourself. Let’s go,’ I knew it was the right fit.”

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The offense really lacked any kind of impact last season, averaging only 20.9 points per game. And with low offensive production, Colorado just couldn’t keep up the pressure against a lot of programs, leading to the 3-9 season. Shurmur wasn’t the offensive coordinator Sanders was looking for, and his lack of experience showed. However, he wasn’t helped by instability at quarterback, as Coach Prime couldn’t zero in on a replacement despite trying three options.

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Brennan Marion’s addition could be exactly what Colorado needs. He brings a fresh offensive approach to Boulder, with his well-known Go-Go Offense likely to reshape the team’s offensive philosophy.

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Every program goes through down years. But if Colorado’s struggles continue this season, Sanders could start feeling real pressure.

Brennan Marion could be what Deion Sanders missed last season

The entire offseason has been a major rebuilding phase for Deion Sanders. New players, new systems, and new coaches. And even among those additions, Brennan Marion could prove to be the most important.

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As the inventor of the Go-Go Offense, Marion is expected to bring a fast-paced attacking style to Colorado in 2026. For those unfamiliar with the Go-Go Offense concept, it is an up-tempo, shotgun-based system that uses two running backs lined up on either side of the quarterback. This setup creates spacing, better angles, and more opportunities for explosive plays.

Marion’s system should help Colorado sustain drives while also creating big-play chances. But with high expectations comes pressure. All eyes will be on the Buffaloes’ opening game against Georgia Tech to see if the new system delivers results. Still, Marion does not seem concerned about the pressure.

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“Most people miss opportunities because they try to define how those opportunities should look or listen to others’ opinions,” Marion wrote. “Faith is trusting that God will make the most out of the opportunity, regardless of how it looks to others. One great year can change your life.”

If the system works, there is no telling how high Colorado’s ceiling could be. Fans could be on the verge of seeing the program return to the top again.