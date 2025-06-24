Brent Brennan Named as Big 12 Coach With Most to Prove in 2025

Brent Brennan is walking into the 2025 season with more eyes on him than he’d probably like. After a rocky 4-8 start to his Arizona tenure, including an ugly 2-7 Big 12 record and a 49-7 meltdown against Arizona State, the pressure is undeniable. Across fan forums, social media threads, and preseason podcasts, his name keeps popping up for all the wrong reasons.

And it’s not just the fans venting frustration; experts and analysts alike are finding it tough to back him. One prominent college football analyst recently released a ranking of Big 12 coaches based on who has the most to prove this season. At the very top of that list is Brennan by a mile.

“A lot of people, myself included, didn’t think that Brent Brennan frankly should’ve returned after how disastrous last season went,” said analyst Pete Mundo on his recent YouTube Podcast. “Brennan by far has the most to prove in the Big 12 because of what the expectations were last year. It was year one for him, it was such a failure… some of their losses were just absolutely hideous.” Mundo didn’t just single Brennan out; he went on to rank all 16 Big 12 head coaches in terms of how much they have to prove in 2025.

Trailing Brennan in the pressure rankings were Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy at No. 2, followed by Joey McGuire (Texas Tech) at No. 3 and Sonny Dykes (TCU) at No. 4. Meanwhile, the coaches with the least to prove included Rich Rodriguez (West Virginia) at No. 16, Scott Frost (UCF) at 15, and Kalani Sitake (BYU) at 14, each likely to receive a grace period regardless of outcomes. So what makes Brennan stand alone at the top? Unfortunately, that’s not just Mundo’s opinion; it’s a sentiment echoed across the CFB world.

According to Arizona Desert Swarm, Brennan’s 4-8 campaign was a disaster, and unless he delivers at least seven wins in 2025, he’ll be out. A report from SI backed it up by claiming this season to be “make-or-break,” while Bleacher Report pointed out that even with impact transfers like Ismail Mahdi and Kris Hutson, Arizona’s FPI projection remains at 4.9-7.1. That brings us to the fanbase, who are arguably even less patient than the experts.

On social media, fans have split opinions, but many refuse to cut Brennan any slack. Many blasted him for the embarrassing 49-7 loss to ASU. Some offered a bit of respite, pointing to the 2024 injury crisis and massive turnover. Still, that doesn’t mask the overall mood, which is tense and riddled with skepticism. Has Brennan finally got the tools to deliver? With 30 new players, including 25 from the transfer portal, Arizona’s 2025 roster looks very different from the one that collapsed last fall.

Can Brent Brennan put an end to the whispers?

Brennan isn’t ducking the pressure as he shared his thoughts in the lead-up to fall camp. “We’re thrilled about the group we’ve added, especially guys like Ismail and Zac. They bring a level of experience and physicality we need to compete in this league,” Brennan said to Arizona Desert Swarn earlier this month. But there are things to worry about in Arizona’s 2025 roster.

For starters, the offensive line remains a concern. Arizona managed the “second-worst rushing offense” of just 106.6 yards per game last year, and the loss of guard Jonah Savaiinaea to the NFL doesn’t help. Ty Buchanan is a solid transfer from Texas Tech, but cohesion up front is a work in progress. Meanwhile, they had the “third worst scoring defense,” surrendering 31.8 points per game as per the Arizona Daily Star.

On the brighter side, quarterback Noah Fifita provides hope as the junior completed 260-of-430 pass attempts (60.5%) for 2,958 yards and 18 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, and under new OC Seth Doege, he could thrive in a spread-style offense. The receiving corps, despite losing Tetairoa McMillan, brings in experienced talent like Kris Hutson and Luke Wysong. Add to that a dynamic back in Mahdi, who rushed 183 times for 991 yards and four TDs last year, and there’s real upside if things click.

In truth, Brennan probably survived 2024 thanks to his hefty buyout. But that cushion won’t last forever, as fans have stopped waiting while analysts have made their positions clear. Brennan has no choice but to deliver on the promises he’s made, or Arizona may hunt for another new face in 2026.