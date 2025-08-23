Brent Key Confirms Haynes King’s QB Room Dynamic with Painful Admission About Worst Georgia Tech Nightmare

“All right, big boy. Me and you, we’re walking off this field together. So, pick your chest up. All right. Let’s go. Let’s go eat it together.” That’s exactly what Brent Key told Haynes King when Georgia Tech walked off the field at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on September 21, 2024. The Yellow Jackets had just dropped a 31–19 decision to then-No. 19 Louisville, a setback that stung not just the program but quarterback King, who was visibly crestfallen after key mistakes. Head coach Brent Key vividly recalls that moment.

“There was a point last year we played Louisville. And he had a couple [of] mistakes in the game. And after the game, we lost the game. After the game, me and him were standing on the field, you know, shake hands, whatever.” Key’s message was simple: grit and toughness matter, but what defines King is that he’s a winner. He battled through injury in 2023, returned, and continued to carry himself with resolve. Yet, behind the encouraging words lies the coach’s most difficult balancing act — managing two high-level quarterbacks in King and Aaron Philo. So how does he keep that dynamic from becoming a nightmare?

Well, as Key recalls in a Youtube interview with Gramlich & Mac Lain on August 21, it starts with their relationship. “If they don’t have a relationship like they do, it’s hard to make that work these days,” he explained. He’s seen situations with two talented quarterbacks collapse. This one, though, thrives because of mutual respect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coach Key pointed back to last season, when Philo had played in four games by the NC State matchup. Playing him again would’ve burned his redshirt, something Philo wanted to preserve for long-term growth. The decision forced King to carry the load — and he did, laying it all on the line. In the process, he helped protect his teammate and win the game for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“That’s pretty cool,” Coach Key said with a smile. “You can’t put a dollar figure on that. A true competitive relationship, when two guys drive each other and still look out for each other, that’s rare.”

For Georgia Tech, it’s both a blessing and a challenge. But if Key’s read is right, it’s also the kind of quarterback room dynamic that can build something bigger than one season. Meanwhile, Haynes King is racing for another honour…

Haynes King’s Golden Arm quest begins

Well, Georgia Tech’s Haynes King is already turning heads. And on Tuesday, the Longview, Texas, native landed on the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, joining 58 elite quarterbacks vying for college football’s top senior or upperclass QB honor. Although King is no stranger to the spotlight—ESPN ranks him among the nation’s top 10 QBs, and for good reason.

In just two seasons as a Yellow Jacket, he’s racked up 4,956 passing yards (sixth in school history), 6,280 total offense yards (fifth), and 41 touchdown passes (tied for fourth). Last year, he made history as the first FBS player in 69 years to hit 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, a 70% completion rate, and two or fewer picks in a season. His 72.9% completion rate? A Georgia Tech and ACC record. But what’s driving this QB’s rise?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

King’s also on the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, and Manning Award watch lists, a testament to his dual-threat prowess—2,114 passing yards, 587 rushing yards, and 25 total TDs in 2024. A two-time captain, he’s a Wuerffel Trophy nominee for his leadership.

With Georgia Tech’s season opener against Deion Sanders‘ Colorado on August 29, 2025, looming, King is ready to shine. Will his golden arm carry the Jackets to ACC glory? We will have to wait a bit longer to find out the answer.