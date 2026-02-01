Brent Key Loses Georgia Tech Asst. Coach to $7.5B AFC East Side

The Miami Dolphins have already filled one major spot on new HC Jeff Hafley’s staff, bringing in Chris Tabor as their special teams coordinator. With that role locked in, the Dolphins are now turning their attention to another rising coaching talent from Brent Key’s Georgia Tech program, whose next move could make waves in the NFL.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the coach is Darius Eubanks, who is expected to be hired by the Miami Dolphins as the assistant special teams coordinator. A Georgia native and former NFL LB, Eubanks joined Georgia Tech in 2025. He leaves after two seasons at Georgia Southern, where he first coached the secondary in 2023 before taking over as linebackers coach and run game coordinator in 2024.

His path back to Miami has been building for some time after he spent the 2024 offseason with the Dolphins as a defensive assistant fellow working with the inside and outside LBs. During his stints as a coach at Liberty, Georgia State, Samford, and Arkansas, he produced five all-conference honorees, an FCS All-American, and multiple defensive backs who led the country in interceptions.

He starred at Georgia Southern from 2009 to 2012 before playing four seasons in the NFL with the Browns, Cowboys, and Buccaneers. Now, he is returning to the NFL scene, this time as a coach with the Dolphins.

This is a developing story…