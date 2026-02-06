Brent Key Makes Feelings Clear on Alberto Mendoza as Georgia Tech HC Learns Major 2026 Verdict

Georgia Tech’s 2026 season arrives with a new look at quarterback after Haynes King’s departure, with the addition of Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza. His commitment to the Yellow Jackets after IU’s national title win sent a shockwave. But the 19-year-old has the potential to take the starting role, and that chance might bring him here. Now, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key opens up his thoughts on the new QB.

Brent Key opened up on the QB room and offense during his Wednesday appearance on Inside Access. When asked about Alberto Mendoza, Key stated that before that day, it was his first time meeting him, and their interaction instantly took him back three years.

“The thing with Alberto coming in is crazy because of the timeline of things and how it transpires. It’s one of those things where I am out on the road, and he gets here, then has to go back. It’s a crazy timeline with everything,” said the Georgia Tech head coach. “He came up here in the office, and we spent two hours together just talking and chopping it up, talking about life and talking about the team. Talking about him inserting himself in a leadership role. I went back three years to how Haynes King inserted himself and what he did.”

Brent Key’s words make it clear the head coach has already started trusting his new QB, and those conversations between them left him nothing short of impressed. To cap it off, that last line, “I went back three years,” carries real weight. The Georgia Tech head coach’s comparison of Mendoza’s approach to that of former leader Haynes King is a strong endorsement of the transfer’s potential impact.

But the redshirt sophomore appeared in just nine games as the backup QB during his time at Indiana. Though he saw limited action as a backup at Indiana, Mendoza made the most of his nine appearances, showcasing his potential by completing 18 of 24 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns. He also proved to be a dual-threat, gashing defenses for 190 yards and a score on just 13 carries.

This kind of talent on display shows he can be QB1 when the ball kicks off in 2026. But that race is crowded, and it only signals that competition could be the ultimate decider.

“We have Alberto, and we also have some other guys in the quarterback room that we are really high on,” added the Yellow Jackets’ head coach. “We brought Cole Bergeron in. This year, with Grady Adamson and Graham Knowles, has been here for two years. Grady has taken that step this offseason as well. A guy we are really high on, so excited about that room.”

Earning the QB1 spot won’t be easy, but Mendoza looks ready to make it a real fight. The QB’s decision came after IU landed a commitment from TCU transfer QB Josh Hoover, who is widely expected to take the starting role. Whether Alberto earns the starting job remains to be seen, but his arrival definitely boosts the offense for the upcoming season.

The Yellow Jackets have also made steady progress under Brent Key over the past three seasons. Mendoza’s arrival is another sign of the program’s upward trajectory under Key, whose steady leadership is now earning national recognition.

Georgia Tech’s head coach gets an A grade

Brent Key’s steady progress is turning into a real belief in Atlanta. As year three is usually where the truth comes out for a head coach, that’s true for Brent Key, too. Starting from 2023, the coach finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 record, maintaining consistency.

That’s why CBS Sports stamped him with an A and slid him comfortably into the “Doing a Good Job” tier.

As a former Yellow Jackets offensive lineman, he’s rebuilt the program from the inside out. Under his watch, the team has been bowl-eligible every season, and Tech hit its stride in 2025 with nine wins, coming within inches of a CFP berth. In this scenario, Key’s rise at Georgia Tech feels personal, and the numbers back up the buzz.

The buzz around Brent Key is backed by results; his 20–11 ACC record is impressive. However, it’s the signature wins over conference powerhouses like Miami and Clemson, the only two ACC teams to reach a national title game in the playoff era, that truly signal a shift in the program’s identity.