Brent Key on High Alert as Georgia Tech OL Commit Confirms SEC Powerhouse’s Poaching Move

Georgia Tech’s 2026 recruiting class is off to a solid start, with 18 three-star commits and one standout four-star prospect. The class is ranked 36 nationally. Among the three stars is an offensive lineman, Bear Fretwell, hailing from Southeast Bulloch High School in Brooklet, Georgia. Fretwell was offered a spot in the Yellow Jackets’ class on June 15, just two days after his official visit. He was part of the backbone of Tech’s early recruiting push. His commitment brought stability to the O-line room and gave head coach Brent Key confidence in future rebuild plans. Anyway, all of that is in the past. Because an SEC juggernaut has made its move.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has extended an offer to Fretwell following a private workout in Tuscaloosa, putting Brent Key and the rest of the Yellow Jackets on high alert. The Crimson Tide coaching staff, led by offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, wasted no time forging a connection. Now, Tech’s staff is facing a challenge, which is to hold onto a key commitment while navigating the appeal of Alabama’s storied program.

Fretwell spilled all the details while talking to On3. He said, “It happened a few weeks ago, actually, but it was so close to my commitment to Georgia Tech that I waited a minute (to announce). I went up for a private workout a few weeks ago, and then a week later got the offer. I feel like it’s a great opportunity … to play at the best institution in the country.” His enthusiasm felt honest and eager, exactly the kind of energy Alabama seeks, and is also exactly what Georgia Tech was scared of.

via Imago He also praised the recruiting efforts. He said, “He’s been talking to my parents, talking to my grandpa. He’s been very invested in this recruiting process. We talk almost every other day, just about life. Him as a person, I think he’s a great guy … someone I would give my son to for the next four years.” That relationship-building is still as amazing as it was in the Nick Saban era. Or is it still Nick Saban’s era? Anyway, the relationship between the recruit and coaches highlights how deeply Alabama invests in the personal connection.

Fretwell’s athletic upside is clear. At 6‑foot‑6 and nearly 300 pounds, he’s a powerful and explosive presence up front. “(Kapilovic) loved the fact that I could change direction and my speed off the ball,” Fretwell said. “He says my explosion off the ball is what’s gonna set me apart from other players, my strength and explosion.” You might think that Alabama has five 5-star recruits, and has like a billion 4-star recruits wishing to join the dynasty. So, why a 3-star? Well, Bama recruits 5-stars but it very well knows how to carve 5-stars too. That has been the foundation of Alabama’s identity. The Process still exists.

Brent Key and Georgia Tech now face a pivotal moment. Will Fretwell honor his commitment and become a foundational piece, or will Alabama’s pitch centered on development and NFL track record sway him? As Fretwell plans a potential visit to Tuscaloosa, the decision-making belt tightens. But whether at Georgia Tech or Alabama, Bear Fretwell is a recruit both programs think could become a major championship-caliber lineman.

While Bear Fretwell’s potential flip to Alabama has created a buzz, it’s worth noting why the Georgia Tech commit even chose the Yellow Jackets in the first place. Brent Key has been quietly stacking momentum in Atlanta, and the program is no longer the overlooked project it was just a few seasons ago. With ESPN’s FPI ranking Tech as the No. 5 team in the ACC heading into 2025, and projections from CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson eyeing a possible 9-win season, Georgia Tech is on the verge of becoming a legitimate contender in the ACC Championship race.

The optimism isn’t unwarranted. National analyst Josh Pate said, “I got Georgia Tech as better than they were last year… I love the way their schedule sets up. They get their two best opponents in Atlanta… Outside of that, they could be favored in every game.” Now, with players like Jamaal Haynes and Keylan Rutledge returning and Buster Faulkner back to steer the offense, Brent Key does have a good chance.

For a recruit like Bear Fretwell, it’s an opportunity. They have a really good 2025 schedule to pull this off. No Miami, no Notre Dame, and a chance to split coin-toss games against Clemson and Georgia. They did lose to Georgia by just 2 points last year. So, this team might just be the sneaky playoff threat no one saw coming. Holding onto top recruits like Fretwell might be the final step toward making that vision real.