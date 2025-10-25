Brent Key Pockets Six-Figure Bonus After Leading Georgia Tech to 59-Year Record

As the college football scene transitions into a more competitive system, rewarding excellence with more tangible things has become the norm. Case in point, you may ask? Georgia Tech HC Brent Key. You reap what you sow — the proverb aptly summarizes HC Brent Key’s journey and Georgia Tech’s season so far. And as his alma mater goes 8-0, it’s time he reaps the fruits of his labor.

And it’s only fair that the coach who took over a fledgling team and is turning them into a conference and national championship contender receives his reward for his efforts. This fact came into the limelight following a tweet from Chad Bishop, a writer for AJC covering Georgia Tech, which read: “Per the terms of his contract, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key will receive a $100,000 bonus for the Yellow Jackets reaching eight wins in the regular season.” While that’s that, the details hold much more significance, as Georgia hasn’t had a start like this in 59 years.

Brent Key’s latest round of contract negotiations in 2024 entitles him to a varied bonus structure based on the team’s performance. While it increased his salary from $3 million to $4.15 million for the 2025 season, it reflects his value to the program while establishing him among the highest-paid coaches in college football. The contract stipulates a $50,000 bonus for reaching six wins, along with the famous $100,000 eight-win bonus that he just secured following Syracuse’s 41-16 defeat. Additional incentives include another $100,000 for reaching ten wins, $25,000 for winning ACC Coach of the Year, and escalating bonuses reaching $800,000 for winning a national championship.

Under Brent Key’s leadership, the Yellow Jackets have established themselves as an ACC powerhouse. And the proof is here: Georgia Tech football achieved its highest national ranking in 11 years–and its highest in the regular-season in 16 years–almost a week ago when it came in at No. 7 in the Associated Press (media) and US LMB coaches polls. The eight-win record signifies Key’s three-year plan of action and definitively proves Georgia Tech has overcome its recent struggles.

This transformation becomes even more relevant when compared to their fate under the previous coach, Geoff Collins. Poor performance and disappointing results marred his tenure week in and week out. As a result, he was fired midway through 2022 after a dismal 1-3 start. Brent Key arrived amidst all this chaos and has transformed the team completely with consistent player development and a commitment to win at any cost.

Fast forward to 2025, and Georgia Tech is glowing. Let’s take a look at their season so far.

Georgia Tech’s perfect run since 2016

Georgia Tech’s 8-0 start marks its best regular-season opening since 1966. The Yellow Jackets average 34.4 points per game while allowing just 17.7. They have taken over the ACC with a balanced offense and an impenetrable defense. Quarterback Haynes King has accounted for 14 total TDs, completing 71% of his passes. King’s ten rushing touchdowns make Georgia Tech nearly impossible to defend, forcing opponents into a tight corner. And it’s all made possible by Key’s leadership.

“There are three things I told the team, and they have to understand this,” Key said Tuesday. “I walked in and said, ‘Appreciate it, guys, you’ve worked your butts off for this. But understand teams die from the inside out, and not the outside in. Number two, we can get beat. And number three, this time of year, teams either improve or they get worse. You don’t stay the same.” This underlines his philosophy of not getting complacent and staying hungry for more. All while staying grounded, as even they could be defeated.

Let’s hope Key and his boys keep on performing in the same manner and finally leave behind their horrid past. This might be the year the Yellow Jackets fans finally get their due and a reason to celebrate. But the road ahead is difficult and long, marked with challenges like NC State and No. 5-ranked Georgia, but the way they have performed so far raises hope and gives a reason to believe.