Brent Key Set to Test Coach Prime as Week 1 Could Reveal Colorado Locker Room Weakness

Week 1 is about to get wild. Colorado is under the spotlight as they face an early challenge. Sure, Coach Prime has assembled a talented team, but pure ability isn’t the only factor. This first game is about more than strategy. It’s a gauge of resilience, unity, and how well they perform under pressure. Facing a tough, seasoned team known for its strong defensive line, the Buffaloes need to show they’re more than just potential. It’s a true test of their team’s culture.

Last season, Colorado’s run game faltered, landing them at 134th nationally for yards per game. To address this, Coach Prime secured standout transfer portal players, including Xavier Hill at left guard. The arrival of playmakers like QB Kaiden Salter could spark a turnaround this year, potentially giving the Buffaloes a more potent and balanced offense. However, inconsistencies persist beyond the run game, making Week 1 a crucial indicator of whether these new additions can genuinely solidify the team.

Analyst Blake Ruffino didn’t mince words before landing Coach Prime and his team with a tough reality check. “Colorado’s biggest struggles have come up front. Let’s call it what it is. Their offensive line and defensive lines have not played up to par of where they needed to be for them to have the success that I think ultimately people wanted Colorado to have,” Ruffino said on his podcast. That makes sense. The Buffs had trouble establishing a ground game, managing only 2.6 yards per rush and 65 rushing yards each game. Furthermore, Shedeur Sanders was sacked a staggering 42 times in 13 games, among the nation’s highest.

Although Sanders sometimes held onto the ball too long, the offensive line needed serious improvement, especially with a new quarterback and skill players coming in 2025. So, here comes in the actual question: there’s a depth, but is it that strong that it can go up against Brent Key’s team? And that’s what Ruffino is pointing at: “Georgia Tech is a physical, downhill, cutthroat team built off of the culture of Brent Key. You want to find out. You want to find out what your culture is about? You want to find out if you got a tough locker room and some tough-ass dudes.”

Georgia Tech is a disciplined and physically imposing team.

Georgia Tech is a disciplined and physically imposing team. This presents a significant hurdle for Coach Prime’ Colorado, particularly as they strive for offensive stability and consistency against one of the ACC’s most efficient and well-coached programs.

Now, even after losing his key players, Brent Key’s team is coming off strong. “I get it, Eric Singleton’s not there. A couple of defensive guys are no longer there, but their core nucleus, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker. Their core nucleus of dudes up front, Joe, they return,” Ruffino adds. And no wonder that’s exactly the case. The Yellow Jackets return All-ACC stars like DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes, and WR Malik Rutherford. Further bolstering their roster, Tech brings back two of the league’s premium quarterbacks, senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo, providing them with experience, talent, and depth at crucial positions. But that’s not the only concern for Coach Prime and his team.

Coach Prime team gets hit by another storm

Its bad news before the season even starts. Star running back Dallan Hayden sustained a hand injury during practice and will miss the opener. The Ohio State transfer, who ranked second on the team last year with 196 rushing yards and a touchdown, seemed ready for a strong start under new running backs coach and Hall-of-Famer Marshall Faulk.

Now, the Buffs must adjust their backfield strategy without Hayden’s key playmaking abilities. His absence further depletes an already thin running back roster. Following Charlie Offerdahl’s recent retirement, Micah Welch is the veteran presence alongside transfers DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price. With limited depth, Colorado’s running game faces a significant challenge, requiring them to maximize their remaining options.

But Colorado isn’t giving up, despite the recent loss. Coach Sanders and his team have a few weeks to regroup, hopefully getting Hayden back in action, while the rest of the team needs to step up. This upcoming period will truly test Coach Prime’ team’s resilience, starting under the Friday Night Lights on August 29th.