Brent Pry’s Hokies Dominate Entire ACC in Annual College Football Ranking

Virginia Tech finally has something to brag about, and it’s not just wins or recruits. This summer, Brent Pry led the ACC in preseason Freaks List selections, signaling a shift under the radar. For a program criticized for inconsistency and bland athleticism, having the most players recognized for elite athletic traits in the conference is a strong indicator: Pry’s blueprint might be taking shape. Back in 2024, the Hokies were stuck in mediocrity, a 6-7 record, a Duke’s Mayo Bowl loss, and fresh pressure on Pry entering his fourth season.

The offseason buzz felt staged until Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List dropped, and Virginia Tech topped the ACC in freaks, jumping past programs loaded with star talent. That’s a statement. Virginia Tech’s roster work over the offseason wasn’t flashy, but it was intentional. Pry leaned into the transfer portal, targeted athletic upgrades across the board, and retooled staff to emphasize physicality. While analysts questioned whether he’d lost his spark or recruiting clout, the Freaks List haul suggested otherwise: VT might not just keep pace in the ACC, they could dominate the physical plane.

Peppered throughout the list are truly physical specimens. Kemari Copeland, ranked No. 23 nationally, anchors the defensive line with explosion, clocking 20+ mph top speed, a 32.5-inch vertical, and a 9 feet 5 inches broad jump, all while rehabbing from last year’s torn triceps. That athletic cheat-code grade alone makes him a game-changer. Then there are Donovan Greene and Cameron Seldon (Nos. 41 and 70), speedy, motorized wideouts who stretch defenses horizontally and vertically.

Penn State gets its glance too, with linebacker Tony Rojas ranked No. 30, adding to the conference’s depth in freak-caliber athletes. Virginia boasts two as well, linebacker Kam Robinson at No. 51 and punter Daniel Sparks at No. 90, proving that physical tools aren’t just VT’s secret sauce.

VT’s offense in 2024 was reliant upon dynamic playmakers such as Bhayshul Tuten (1,159 rushing yards, 15 TDs) and explosive young receivers. But after losing star contributors to the NFL and transfers, Pry doubled down on freak-level additions to fill in, and even exceed, them. If Greene and Seldon move into roles left open by departures such as Elijah Spencer or Daniel Jackson, this team may be able to run fast and hard in all aspects of the game. So here’s the big question: What does having ACC’s most freaks mean?

Brent Pry’s freak-fueled blueprint could redefine VT football.

These aren’t stunt names, they’re upper-echelon talents hand-picked to fit a vision. Copeland’s explosion and size, Greene’s route-running burst, and Seldon’s hybrid physicality mesh perfectly with Pry’s identity shift. Add returner star Tuten and a few underrated underclassmen, and the roster now tilts toward violence and versatility. With transfers now the NCAA standard, ACC teams had more than seven portal additions per team in 2024. Pry’s capacity to attract freaks indicates he’s holding his own against powerhouses such as NC State and Virginia, who also took multiple players. But three, compared to one at Clemson or Miami, is uncommon in this conference.

Camp buzz indicates these players aren’t hype, they’re turning into practice standouts. If they bring it to early-season production, defenses all over the ACC could be running around shadows. And if Pry’s ultimate aim was an identity shift for the program, aggressive, athletic, unpredictable, then Pivot might be whole.

If the Hokies can back those Freaks with good quarterback play, strong coaching execution, and more production from Tuten and emerging underclassmen, we’re staring at a turning point. This isn’t just a roster move, it’s an identity reset built on elite physical tools. Brent Pry’s gamble may be paying off, and for Hokies fans, that feels electric.