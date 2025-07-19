Brent Venables Confronts Baker Mayfield’s Verdict As OU Legend Throws Weight Behind Heir John Mateer

You don’t have to be a die-hard fan of the Oklahoma Sooners to feel the tension around this program right now. With the Sooners heading into Year 2 of SEC play, expectations have never been higher or more urgent. After a rollercoaster ride the past few seasons, fans are hoping 2025 finally brings stability. The offensive identity has been shaky, the defense has shown flashes, and Brent Venables is officially on the hot seat. Can OU finally put it all together? Or are we in for another season of almost, but not quite? The storylines are writing themselves, and September can’t come soon enough.

Sure, 2024 didn’t go as planned. Oklahoma finished 6-7, their second losing season in three years, and the offense just couldn’t get rolling. The offensive line was a rotating door thanks to injuries, and that clearly affected the rhythm of everything. OU ranked near the bottom nationally in yards per play, something you’d never expect from a program known for high-powered attacks. But amid the chaos, Venables’ defense actually showed promise. The Sooners jumped from 99th in total defense two years ago to the top 20 in 2024. That’s no small feat, especially in the SEC.

And when you think the energy might be slipping, someone like Baker Mayfield steps in and reminds us what belief sounds like. “I have a lot of faith. I mean, obviously, offensively, last year had a lot of injuries. OU can’t win when you have that many different starting rotations on the O-line, and it’s injuries; it’s a lot of stuff.” Mayfield said in a recent interview taken by George Stoia III. “But I have a lot of faith in Coach B. Defense was great last year. And obviously, it’s a standard. He said it’s tough, hard-nosed guys that hustle to the ball.”

He acknowledged the offensive setbacks but doubled down on Venables’ culture. It wasn’t sugarcoated, but it was support. And right now, support from a Heisman winner means a lot more than a tweet from an analyst. Let’s also not forget what Venables is up against. He’s earning $8.5 million a year, and with that paycheck comes heat.

This is Oklahoma, a program with championship DNA, and anything short of a 10-win season in 2025 might trigger panic buttons. But the groundwork is there. Venables brought in Zac Alley to help steer the defense, and he’s been recruiting like a madman. There’s a new offensive staff in place and serious portal additions. It’s not just talk anymore.

So, things went well for Oklahoma in the off-season as they focused on improving their staff. But the off-season talks are now going to end as the upcoming season is already looming around. However, they now have someone who has the ability to turn around the program, and that’s their new quarterback, John Mateer.

Can John Mateer be the spark OU needs? Baker thinks so

John Mateer enters Norman carrying buzz and stats to match. The dual-threat QB arrives from Washington State, where in 2024 he shredded defenses for 3,139 passing yards and 29 touchdowns on 64.6% accuracy, while also adding 826 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs, leading the nation with 44 total touchdowns. Baker Mayfield had high praise during his youth camp in Norman, noting that Mateer reminds him of himself.

“I think there are similarities in our game, just the way he carries himself,” Mayfield said at his youth camp in Norman on Saturday. “You can tell that the leadership goes a long way with him. I’m excited that he came in.” Mayfield said. The former OU legend’s college career with the program was nothing short of spectacular. Standing 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 215 pounds, he racked up 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns, and only 21 interceptions from 2015-17, with a career passing efficiency of 189.4, plus 893 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs, earning him a Backup spot in the NCAA passing efficiency leaderboard (198.9 in 2017).

Oklahoma’s defense has laid the foundation, Venables has a blueprint, and now it’s up to Mateer to spark the offense. If he lives up to the Mayfield comparison and brings his 2024 momentum, he could be the engine that launches OU back to contender status in 2025. Keep an eye on that QB room, because sometimes echoes of the past can signal a brighter future.