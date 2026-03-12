Brent Venables Gets John Mateer Warning as Similar Nightmare Looms for Oklahoma

Will John Mateer be able to keep Oklahoma’s ‘QB University’ label intact in 2026? Last season, with Mateer as their starter, the Sooners posted a 10-3 record and made a CFP appearance, but his performance fell short of expectations. However, the reason behind his performance drop could become a concern for Brent Venables’ squad even next season.

“A big part of last year was John Mateer’s injury,” said Greg McElroy during his Wednesday appearance on ESPN College Football. “It was a bit of a Greek tragedy in two acts.”

“Because if you look at act one, that was Weeks 0 through Week 4, John was arguably the best player in the sport. He was the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy,” added McElroy. “And then in act two, they play against Auburn. Breaks a bone in his right throwing thumb.”

The Washington State transfer’s life at the Sooners couldn’t have begun on a better note. In his Oklahoma debut, he posted 392 passing yards and four total TDs, leading the team to a 35-3 victory. That continued when the Sooners hosted Michigan. Again, Mateer impressed with both his arm and legs, posting 344 total yards and three touchdowns. But then he suffered a broken bone during the first quarter of Oklahoma’s Week 4 victory against Auburn.

While he was expected to miss considerable time, Mateer made a quick recovery and returned to the field for Oklahoma’s Red River Rivalry showdown against Texas. But that’s when things took a downward spiral.

“Because post-injury, they averaged just over 200 passing yards a game. They were just a 1:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the game since his return,” noted the ESPN analyst.

Against Texas, Mateer recorded a season-high three interceptions in Oklahoma’s 6-23 loss. That trend continued against South Carolina and Ole Miss. However, he still had an impressive outing against LSU and the Sooners’ playoff matchup against Alabama. But overall, this was a different Mateer than we saw early in the season.

“So, this spring isn’t necessarily about learning a new system. We already know that he’s very comfortable in this style of attack,” stated McElroy. “It’s about making sure he can avoid the unnecessary hits that led to him getting banged up last year. And look, hitting a hand on another person’s hand and breaking a bone in your thumb, that’s just unlucky.”

Even if we consider the unfortunate circumstances of the injury, John Mateer’s play last season wasn’t sustainable at all. Both Brent Venables and Mateer admitted that when the quarterback ran the ball 19 times against Michigan. And when a defense stopped that, the Sooners’ offense became one-dimensional because of a lack of a consistent running game. So, while Mateer will have to be careful, Ben Arbuckle will also need to improve his play-calling. If that gets figured out, sky is the limit for Oklahoma.

“A healthy John Matier in 2026 makes Oklahoma a top 10 lock and a legitimate threat to the hierarchy that most people look at and say, ‘Well, it’s Georgia and Texas.’ Oklahoma could enter that conversation very quickly,” said the ESPN analyst.

John Mateer’s potential still speaks volumes

John Mateer needs to turn promise into production, and the 2026 season could be his best opportunity. After navigating the grind of the SEC, Mateer now enters the new campaign with a spot on an early Heisman Trophy watch list.

In USA TODAY’s “Way-Too-Early” Heisman projections compiled by Austin Curtright, he appeared among the honorable mentions.

Here, the concern is that John Mateer also entered last season with strong Heisman buzz, but his injury eventually made those hopes fade. Now, he has once again earned a spot in the early Heisman conversation, but the QB must focus on fixing the mistakes from last season.

Yet, Mateer’s inclusion with QBs such as Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss, and Julian Sayin signals that the talent is undeniable. Now, if health and consistency fall into place, the QB could transform that early nod into a legitimate Heisman charge.