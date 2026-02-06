Brent Venables Gives Ex-Amazon Worker Turned NFL Star His Big Coaching Break With Sooners

Brent Venables put up a commendable fight last year, as evidenced by the way he led the Sooners’ defense. This season, he’s bringing a familiar face back to help him out in creating an even bigger impact.

Oklahoma is hiring former Clemson and Broncos DT DeShawn Williams as an analyst. While he was at college, Williams played under Venables for three seasons when the latter was Clemson’s defensive coordinator. The former DT is expected to mostly help out DT coach Todd Bates and DE coach Miguel Chavis. Williams reunited with Venables after quite an eventful career.

The former DT was a stellar player at Clemson but went undrafted in 2015. Over the next few years, he struggled to find time on the field. He even took a job at Amazon during the 2020 offseason, as he feared being unemployed. Williams eventually found a spot with the Denver Broncos and made an impact in his very first year. He played three seasons on the defensive line, finishing with 113 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. He retired after the 2023 season, playing one season with the Carolina Panthers.

This is a developing story.