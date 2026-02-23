Brent Venables Issues Public Message as Oklahoma Officially Announces Double Coaching Moves

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oklahoma at South Carolina Oct 18, 2025 Columbia, South Carolina, USA Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables celebrates a safety against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Columbia Williams-Brice Stadium South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxBlakex 20251018_mmd_ay3_317

After weeks of what he called “exhaustive searches,” Brent Venables finally found his coaches. Oklahoma officially announced the hires of Deland McCullough as RBs coach and LaMar Morgan as CBs coach, who won over the Sooners’ head coach because of their “extensive experience, their knowledge and their ability to teach, lead, fit in with our staff and connect on the recruiting trail.”

“The most impressive thing about LaMar during the interview process was his football acumen,” Brent Venables said of Morgan, who replaces Jay Valai, who left for the Buffalo Bills. “He’s got extensive experience as a play-caller, and that was among a handful of factors that separated him from the rest of the pack. What also stood out is who he is as a teacher.”

Venables likely took note of Morgan’s recent success at Michigan, where he served as the defensive pass game coordinator. Under his guidance, the Wolverines’ secondary was a formidable unit, ranking 21st nationally in total defense and 16th in scoring defense through the regular season.

“He’s a great relationship-driven coach,” he added. “A fantastic recruiter, wonderful human being, husband, and father. “As a coach, he’s tough and demanding, but the players are going to love his passion and energy he brings to the building every single day.”

Morgan developed corner Zeke Berry into a second-team All-Big Ten selection, while Jyaire Hill, Brandyn Hillman, and TJ Metcalf all earned honorable mention honors. But he wasn’t the only hire that had Oklahoma fans and legends nodding in approval.

The hiring of Deland McCullough, fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, also generated significant buzz among the fan base. He’s coming to Oklahoma to replace OSU legend DeMarco Murray, who’s leaving for Kansas City. He’s had stops at Indiana, USC, Notre Dame, and in the NFL. Since becoming a full-time RBs coach in 2011, he’s mentored backs responsible for 17 seasons of 1,000+ yards from scrimmage.

“Deland has an impeccable reputation as a leader, a teacher, and a motivator,” Brent Venables said. “His experience is exceptional, and he has a strong reputation going into the interview process… From a development and leadership standpoint, he’s going to have tremendous impact on day one.”

If you want another stamp of approval, legendary former OU coach Bob Stoops chimed in on KREF Sports Radio.

“I haven’t met him, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “But anyway, he’s got a really accomplished background of playing, coaching all the different places, college coaching, NFL coaching. He looks awesome, just reading about him.”

Brent Venables emphasized both coaches’ ability to develop young talent, which is something we need to watch out for. But while Oklahoma solidifies its staff, a familiar face will be waiting on the opposite sideline this season in the SEC.

Brent Venables will face Mike Stoops on the SEC stage

Brent Venables and Oklahoma will see a familiar face on an opposing sideline this year in the SEC. Mike Stoops, the former OU DC, has joined Pete Golding’s staff at Ole Miss. Most recently, he worked as inside linebackers coach at Kentucky under his brother, Mark Stoops, from 2022 to 2025. Before that, he coordinated defenses at FAU in 2021. As of now, his new title at Ole Miss hasn’t been confirmed.

Early in his career, he worked under defensive geniuses like Hayden Fry and Bill Snyder. When Bob Stoops left Florida to take the OU head job before the 1999 season, he brought Mike from Kansas State to serve as co-DC. The brothers helped reshape the program in Norman. He now reunites with Golding after they coached together at Alabama in 2019 and 2020.

More than 25 years later, the circle closes differently. Ole Miss is one of Oklahoma’s three annual SEC rivals for the next four years. That means Brent Venables and Mike Stoops will once again be linked, but it’ll be from opposite sidelines this time.