Brent Venables Lends Shoulder to His Two Daughters as Oklahoma HC Walks Into Tunnel With Unexpected Chants

Brent Venables’ No. 8 Oklahoma was alive early in the CFP first round against No. 9 Alabama. For a brief stretch, it felt like the night might tilt toward the Sooners. But the Tide resumed control and finished 34-24. OU’s season ended there with their head coach falling to 0-5 in playoff games. But contrary to what many expected, the noise around the tunnel sums up their 2025 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 19, OU Daily Sports captured Brent Venables walking toward the tunnel as his daughters, Laney and Addie, met him along the way. They hugged him as applause rolled down from the stands. The chants were not angry nor sarcastic but were appreciative. “Good job, Brent.” “Hell of a year, baby.” After a playoff loss, that kind of response serves as the right motivation to come back stronger for the next season. But those reactions make sense when placed in context.

ADVERTISEMENT



Oklahoma led 17-0 less than five minutes into the second quarter. This early dominance mattered because the offense has been uneven all season. The defense has often been the stabilizer. But against Alabama, the Sooners let momentum slip. The Tide scored 27 unanswered points and soared to victory. Brent Venables did not avoid responsibility afterward.

“Tonight, when we needed it the most, we just didn’t have what it takes,” he said, via George Stoia III. “We had a 17-point lead, had great momentum, and we just lost the momentum.”

The loss hurt because of how much changed over the last year. At this point last season, Oklahoma was headed toward an Armed Forces Bowl matchup against Navy. This year, the Sooners were playing in the playoffs in just their second season in the SEC. That turnaround matters, even if it is uncomfortable to admit immediately after elimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season carried swings that tested the program. QB John Mateer entered the year as a Heisman contender, injured his hand, and returned uneven. Oklahoma still found a way with a four-game win streak to secure a playoff spot. A 23-21 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa in November reshaped national perception.

Brent Venables entered the year under real pressure. Two 6-7 seasons in three years and a rough SEC debut (a 23-6 loss to Texas) left little margin. September’s game against Michigan mattered. Oklahoma protected home field against the Wolverines winning 24-13. Auburn also mattered as Jackson Arnold did not return to beat them. The Longhorns and Ole Miss exposed gaps. But November changed everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tennessee. Alabama. This is when “Hard to Kill” stopped being a slogan and became behavior. Brent Venables addressed that mindset before the playoff game.

“That has been the narrative,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot of people that believed we were able to do what we’ve done.”

That edge showed up in Tuscaloosa, where Oklahoma players bristled at Alabama treating the game as a homecoming ahead of the November 15 matchup. Peyton Bowen’s game-sealing breakup and the symbolic “crowning” afterward told the story. Oklahoma noticed everything. And it responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why the loss didn’t break belief in Brent Venables

The postgame response from fans echoed what happened in the tunnel. Disappointment existed, but so did pride.

“I am disappointed at the ending of the season,” one fan wrote. “I am proud of the growth this team has shown. I cannot wait to see how they show up next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love this OU team and the direction of the program. Great season. Will be better next year,” another added.

Brent Venables shared that perspective.

“This doesn’t take away from the pride I have for the group of seniors,” he said. “And guys that won’t be here in the future. I couldn’t be prouder of them and the deposit they chose to make in an environment where everyone is trying to get theirs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The larger takeaway is forward-looking. Oklahoma’s depth was tested and revealed. Young players took meaningful snaps in high-leverage moments. The roster absorbed injuries and inconsistency without collapsing. Recruiting remains strong, with elite classes on the way including a top one 2027 class. The chants Brent Venables heard were about recognizing progress and a belief that better things are yet to come.