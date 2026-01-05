Brent Venables Makes Major Oklahoma Move to Keep John Mateer Happy

Oklahoma knows this offseason is about survival after they lost half of their offensive linemen to the portal. With John Mateer returning and stepping into a pivotal role, the margin for error is razor-thin, and the Sooners can’t afford another season of asking their QB to do it all alone. That’s why OU’s portal approach has been calculated and quietly aggressive as they zero in on two proven wide receivers.

Brent Venables knows exactly what last season looked like with flashes of promise from John Mateer, followed by long stretches where the offense was predictable and short on answers. That’s why Oklahoma’s current transfer portal drive feels more like a course correction. Parker Livingstone is a top priority for the Sooners, someone they’ve “had high on their list,” said George Stoya in the January 5 episode of Rivals.

“He was Texas’s most productive wide receiver. Maybe not the most the best skill set on that roster, but certainly the most productive now,” said Josh Newberg of Livingstone. He recorded 29 catches, 516 yards, six touchdowns and that sort of reliability matters when your QB is trying to stay upright and confident. At 6’4, he is a big-bodied target who can be trusted when the play breaks down.

That context also explains why OU never truly chased the portal’s flashiest players. When former Auburn standout Cam Coleman hit the market as the No. 1 overall prospect in the portal by every major recruiting service, the noise followed immediately. But Norman had a different way of thinking.

“The reality was like that was never going to happen. Not that Oklahoma couldn’t afford him, but they have other positions of need. And obviously what Cam Coleman’s going to demand is a lot,” Stoya said.

And perhaps most importantly, this isn’t about landing just one fix. Oklahoma is pushing for another wide receiver, with Trell Harris also labeled a “very high priority.” Harris brings conference-tested production, the kind that immediately changes how defenses line up. During his 2025 campaign, Harris hauled in 59 receptions for 847 yards, averaging 14.4 yards per catch with five touchdowns, earning ACC Receiver of the Week honors twice along the way. Chasing Livingstone and Harris is a clear signal that Oklahoma is serious about keeping Mateer protected and finally surrounded by answers.

But while Brent Venables works to stabilize what’s around his quarterback, the ground beneath the quarterback room itself is shifting.

Brent Venables faces a quarterback shakeup

The transfer portal has barely been open, yet the ripple effects are already being felt inside Norman. With Oklahoma’s offensive line crumbling apart, Brent Venables’ offseason became a difficult balancing act. But Michael Hawkins Jr., the backup quarterback, is the most recent domino, and his choice to use the portal shows how rapidly the depth chart is evolving. Hawkins is scheduled to visit West Virginia this week, and the Sooners are looking at a redesigned quarterback room that feels thinner.

Hawkins’ potential exit almost confirms the belief that John Mateer will definitely return as Oklahoma’s starter in 2026. Hawkins had his moments, such as that memorable night against Auburn when “Sooner Magic” made a comeback with a clutch pass to J.J. Hester and a 50-yard running score. However, Mateer is still in charge of the position until anything unforeseen occurs in the portal.

That leaves four-star 2026 recruit Bowe Bentley positioned as the likely immediate backup, a developmental piece the staff hopes can become the face of the program by 2027. Mateer’s choice to return would be about unfinished business. He led the Sooners to a 4-0 start with 1,215 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just three interceptions until having hand surgery in September. After returning, the rhythm wasn’t the same, but flashes remained, including two touchdown throws against Alabama in the College Football Playoff. The starting job is his if he wants it. Now, the real picture shifts behind him, where OU’s next chapter at quarterback begins to quietly take shape.