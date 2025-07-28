Brent Venables May Count on a True Freshman for Key Role Next to John Mateer: Insider

A year ago, Oklahoma’s offensive line became a literal offense to the Sooners’ nation. They gave up 3.85 sacks per game ranking a brutal 130th out of 133 FBS teams. It didn’t matter if it was Jackson Arnold or Michael Hawkins behind center, OU QBs were basically bashed all season. And that’s how you end up with a 6-7 finish and your fans wishing for the good old days of functional blocking. But maybe, 2025 is going to be a different episode. So what changed for Brent Venables’ offense?

Oklahoma is staring at a bold possibility of leaning on a true freshman to anchor an O-line that grabbed national headlines for all the wrong reasons. On That SEC Podcast on July 27, Sooner Scoop’s George Stoia is confident that OU is in a better spot than 2024. There’s the potential star of the 2025 season in true freshman OT Michael Fasusi. “The five-star, number one rated offensive tackle,” the insider said. “There’s a very good chance that you look up halfway through the season, he’s starting for Oklahoma. He’s that good.” Good enough to jump the depth chart in an SEC dogfight.

Michael Fasusi is no ordinary rookie. The No. 8 overall prospect in the nation and top-rated tackle, the 6’5, 302-pounder looks like a future first-rounder who just happens to still need a campus map. And from all the reports, he’s living up to the hype, and he’s enjoying every bit of it right from spring football. “It’s been going great,” he told the media in spring. “Coming down to the competition, to getting better at everything. Just developing has been amazing, having the right people around me to just get better, that’s all it’s really been this whole spring. I’m really grateful for it.” But the thing is, Brent Venables isn’t just tossing a freshman into the chaos and hoping for a miracle.

The offensive line includes returners who survived last season. OU returned several guys on the O-line who will be sophomores and juniors this season, in addition to redshirt senior center Troy Everett, who’ll be leading a much tighter and hungrier unit. Mix in portal transfers like Derek Simmons, Luke Baklenko, and Jake Maikkula, another 4-star freshman Ryan Fodje, and young talents like Eddy Pierre-Louis and Daniel Akinkunmi and suddenly, the Sooners have competition and depth. So why the urgency?

John Mateer has the ingredients to change Brent Venables’ story

All of this O-line preparation needs to click for John Mateer to cook. The dual-threat QB, a transfer from Washington State, is as electric as they come. Last season, he threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, 826 rushing yards, and 15 scores on the ground. And from his words, you realize that he’s an all-team guy. “I feel like if you’re not giving everything you have then why should your other teammates when you’re supposed to be the leader?” he said at SEC Media Days. Brent Venables sees something special in John Mateer.

“As he plays the game, he looks like he’s in fast forward a lot of times,” he said. “A great competitor. Super athletic.” That’s a head coach who’s seen a lot of QBs and doesn’t hand out compliments loosely. And unlike last season, the QB will have a supporting cast that might finally keep him upright and in rhythm. Jaydn Ott, the former Cal star, takes over at running back, giving OU a home-run hitter in the backfield. Add in a retooled wide receiver room with speed and versatility including transfers Josiah Martin, Isaiah Sategna, Keontez Lewis, Javonnie Gibson, and Jer’Michael Carter. Now, OC Ben Arbuckle has the arsenal to fire on all cylinders if the offensive line holds.

That’s where the story comes full circle. If Michael Fasusi and this group turn into even a middle-of-the-pack SEC unit, this offense could explode. And if they overachieve, John Mateer and this retooled offense could remind Norman of the good ol’ days when the scoreboard was melting and OU was feared again. If not, Brent Venables’ seat will grow very hot despite his defensive safety blanket.