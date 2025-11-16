Brent Venables Oddly Benefits From John Mateer Hitting OU Low Not Seen in 24 Years

The Oklahoma Sooners did something in Tuscaloosa that nobody could have imagined: they entered Bryant-Denny Stadium and smashed Alabama’s illusion of dominance. A stunning 23-21 game that broke a 17-game winning streak at home. No. 11 Oklahoma defeated No. 4 Alabama to move up to 8-2 and shake up the entire SEC race. But there is one underlying narrative from this victory that sticks out more than anything else.

The crowd went completely silent as OU’s defense smacked the Tide in the mouth, grabbing three turnovers and shutting down Alabama’s last drive. The true shock started to set in at that point: Oklahoma wasn’t winning this because its offense had suddenly flipped. Not at all.

The Sooners managed to finish the game with just 212 total yards, their fewest in a victory since 2001 against Texas, while Alabama nearly doubled them in yards. After twenty-four years of history, this team has managed to persevere despite having an inefficient offense.

OU pulled this off because it had Brent Venables’ fingerprints all over it. When it comes to defense, the man is wired differently. And he proved it once more with those unusual pressures that Ty Simpson explicitly admitted he was unable to handle.

He sounded like someone trying to piece together a nightmare as he stated, “They were putting five guys on the line… then bringing two off the edge.” The 87-yard pick-six was the result of the same blitz. The same look triggered the strip sack. Venables was throwing exotic heat from every angle, and Alabama never figured out how to breathe through it.

“There’s not a more important stat in football than turnovers. We said that was going to be the one that showed up on the stat sheet as the one that’s going to matter,” Brent Venables said after the win. “Then the eye test from a physicality standpoint. You know, the winner is going to be the most physical team, and everybody who watched the game there should be no doubt.”

Venables called it as if he were playing 4D chess, flipping sides, hiding fronts, and baiting throws, so it wasn’t just pressure for the sake of pressure. For a head coach who still calls defensive plays, this was an outstanding effort in pulling his team through a heavyweight battle. And honestly? It was just what OU needed.

With a calculated grounding call and stopped drives putting Oklahoma in neutral for the majority of the evening, John Mateer was battling his own issues. But even in the absence of star edge rusher R Mason Thomas, Venables’ defense shut the gap every time the offense gave Alabama a chance.

Not only did Oklahoma steal a victory in Tuscaloosa, but they also left with a clear route to the playoffs.

OU’s win over Alabama reshapes the SEC and CPF race

The Sooners will be overwhelming favorites when Missouri and LSU visit Norman next. They advance to the 12-team field if they win and finish with a 10-2 record. Looks pretty easy on paper, but at the moment, nothing about this attack seems easy.

The flame has, at best, only flickered since John Mateer returned from hand surgery. The defense can keep them alive in almost any street fight, but Oklahoma’s offense needs to wake up before the calendar does it for them if they want to take action once they enter the playoffs.

But on Saturday night, inside Bryant-Denny, none of that mattered. After the handshakes, OU players walked around the entire field as if they had just won a 120-yard cathedral. They posed with every red-and-cream fan they could find, took pictures, and gave hugs. And the true madness began when they arrived at the dressing room.

“Dixieland Delight” was the first. “Sweet Home Alabama” came next. Then came the stomping, which was loud enough to cause the concrete to sweat out. The SEC shout was the only thing lacking, but to be honest, the joy said it all. Not only did the Sooners defeat Bama, but they also made an impression on the conference they were supposedly unprepared for.

And the SEC? Yes, the Birmingham league office was probably singing louder than anyone else. This upset exploded the playoff picture. Oklahoma appears to be the new villain in a neighborhood full of SEC teams, with five of them having a realistic chance of making the bracket.

Once sitting on a warm seat, Brent Venables now has a squad dancing in locker rooms and a way to a playoff game at home. Ben Arbuckle, the offensive coordinator, acknowledged that the SEC pull was real, saying, “If you want to be the best, you’ve got to play against the best every single week.” That’s exactly what Oklahoma did.