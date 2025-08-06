Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Could Lose Top-100 RB Target to Big Ten Giant – Insider Report

Brent Venables ensured that Oklahoma would compete for elite talent, but not just with money in mind. He made it obvious right away that the Sooners would not be left behind during the NIL period. At the time, Venables declared, “I’m all for players that have the opportunity to have the brand,” indicating that the program was prepared to accept the new realities of collegiate football. Nevertheless, he sought recruits who cared about culture, growth, and long-term objectives, players who looked beyond the paycheck.

Amid growing speculation that his stance on NIL has changed, he addressed the topic head-on at SEC Media Days, “I believe you need to use (NIL) to your advantage in every way you possibly can within the rules… But that shouldn’t be the focus of your program. We want to attract players and families that want all of it — the holistic piece. If (NIL) is where all the focus is, then maybe those values don’t align.”

Despite Venables’ classic strategy and Oklahoma’s new framework, the Sooners are in danger of losing ground in one high-stakes battle. Michigan is currently actively targeting RB Quinterrius Gipson, one of their top targets, and things are heating up quickly. In a recent post on X, Ethan McDowell shared, “Top 100 RB Quinterrius Gipson talks to @Coach_AlfordUM every day after picking up an offer from Michigan. “He doesn’t talk to me like a robot.” Gipson plans on making a decision this fall, and he wants to visit Michigan soon.”

Gipson’s recruitment process has been quite chaotic, but in the right way. The RB is taking his time and putting more emphasis on relationships than hype, even with nearly 50 offers on the table. He’s beginning to narrow down the list as his junior season draws near. Despite starting the race somewhat later than others, the Wolverines have rapidly caught up. Gipson hinted that Michigan would be the dark horse making ground quickly when he said, “They (Michigan) came in a little later, but Coach Alford has been texting and calling a lot. They’re recruiting me hard now.”

Even though Michigan is Gipson’s most recent offer, they have already made an impression. According to the 5-8.5, 210-pound back, he now speaks with running backs coach Tony Alford daily, and the two have one of the best relationships in his recruiting process. Gipson remarked, “He doesn’t talk to me like a robot… He jokes around. We get on a call, he’s funny, he just doesn’t talk to me like a robot trying to recruit me. He talks to me like a coach.” He clarified, “I just want to learn about the environment, how they play, the crowd and see how they coach in a real game and how the players react to coaching.” Given that he mentioned that his interest in Michigan is already “pretty high” because of his relationship with Alford, that visit could be a game-changer.

OU’s momentum stalls as top recruits slip away

Oklahoma’s 2026 class suggests that the summer is undoubtedly the best time of year to lock down pledges. Of their fifteen commits, nine occurred in June alone, while thirteen occurred in May, June, or July. However, despite all of that activity, OU is still feeling a little uneasy. OU’s class is now ranked between 24th (Rivals) and 34th (247Sports) in the US, with the early signing period still five months away. As the Sooners prepare for life in the most competitive conference in college football, which places them about tenth in the SEC, which isn’t exactly where fans want to see them.

The Sooners have recently lost a number of recruiting battles, which has made the situation worse. They have lost out on four-star safety Jacob Eberhart (Illinois), four-star defensive lineman Tajh Overton (Oklahoma State), four-star defensive back Danny Odem (Nebraska), and three-star wide receiver Dallas Dickerson (Kentucky) in the last few weeks alone. Even three-star tight end Josiah Jefferson, the younger brother of former Sooner star Tony Jefferson, decided to attend Utah rather than continue the family tradition. That one hurts the most. Furthermore, Venables has always placed a strong emphasis on securing in-state talent; yet, as of the 2026 cycle, OU has received no commitments from Oklahomans and has run out of in-state offers.

Eventually, Oklahoma still has time to turn things around, but the pressure is undoubtedly mounting. The Sooners must tighten things up quickly because of the shifting recruiting momentum, the fact that top targets like Quinterrius Gipson are considering other options, and the fact that in-state victories are evaporating. Venables has long advocated for perseverance, growth, and the wider picture, but in the competitive world of hiring today, outcomes are more important than goals. OU must land some big fish soon if they are to maintain their competitiveness in the SEC.