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Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Fills Final Roster Spot With SEC Transfer Who Remained in the Portal Since January

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Malabika Dutta

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Aug 11, 2026 | 12:07 PM EDT

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Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Fills Final Roster Spot With SEC Transfer Who Remained in the Portal Since January

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Malabika Dutta

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Aug 11, 2026 | 12:07 PM EDT

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Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables hinted last week that the team might explore the transfer portal under the new 5-for-5 rule. Just days later, the Sooners landed former Arkansas defensive tackle Danny Saili, who committed to OU during the eight-day emergency portal window.

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His decision was first reported by ON3’s Pete Nakos and George Stoia III on August 10, and Saili confirmed it himself by updating his X bio to read, “D tackle at OU football.”

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Saili entered the portal in January after Arkansas’ disappointing 2–10 season, and his patience has paid off with a spot on a Sooners defense that ranked No. 1 in the SEC in scoring and total defense last year.

Oklahoma already returns veteran linemen Jayden Jackson, who had 28 tackles in 2025 and David Stone, who made 28 tackles, but analysts Jake Crain and David Cone believe Venables’ defensive front will remain elite in 2026. Adding Saili provides valuable rotational depth and insurance against injuries.

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Oklahoma Seems a Right Choice for Danny Saili

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Saili, the Kansas native began his career at Hutchinson Community College, spent a spring at BYU, and transferred to Arkansas in 2024.

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Over two seasons with the Razorbacks, he recorded 14 tackles in 18 games. While his numbers were modest, Saili showed commitment to improvement, shedding approximately 50 pounds last season. He even delivered a strong performance against Texas, despite Arkansas’ struggles overall.

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Now, Saili will finish his college career in Norman. For Venables, who emphasized at SEC Media Days that “this is a line of scrimmage league” and that winning up front is essential, the addition of Saili fits perfectly.

“Defensively I don’t take anything for granted,” said the Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables at SEC Media Days. “This is a line of scrimmage league, make no mistake about it. The margins are incredibly small. I would argue if you lose the line of scrimmage in any particular game, most of the time you’re going to lose the game.”

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Oklahoma gains a reliable depth piece to keep its defensive line steady, while Saili gets the chance to showcase his growth and attract NFL scouts. It’s a practical move that benefits both sides.

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Malabika Dutta

2,991 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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Koushik Biswas

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