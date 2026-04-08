Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Gets Clear Path to Playoff After Scheduling Mishap

Oklahoma’s schedule has just confirmed its playoff berth in the 2026 season. After Alabama ended its championship hopes last season, Brent Venables’ team is all set to take another shot at it. But this time, it’s their schedule and other teams’ starting QBs that’re making their business easier.

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“Eight of the ten P4 opponents that Oklahoma plays will have either a new offensive coordinator or a new quarterback. Advantage Brent Venables,” J.D. PicKell said on On3.

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Brent Venables thrives on confusion. His pre-snap disguises and simulated pressures are nightmares for first-year starters learning new playbooks. When facing eight programs resetting their offensive identity, Oklahoma’s veteran defensive front can dictate the tempo, turning a supposedly brutal SEC slate into a massive tactical advantage for the Sooners.

Oklahoma has a very hard football schedule in 2026, even tougher than last year. The season starts with easier games against UTEP and New Mexico, which help the team warm up. But conference games against Kentucky and South Carolina will be harder because these teams have good players and experience. They also have tough road games at Mississippi State, Florida, and Missouri.

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One of the hardest games is at Michigan, as its stadium holds over 107,000 fans, which will be a new and intense experience for Oklahoma. Later in the season, Oklahoma faces big games against Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Texas. But despite the tough schedule, the system eight of those teams are in is new, and they are also starting with a new QB.

Starting from Michigan, even though QB Bryce Underwood remains in the same position, the team is all new under Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck. Then there’s UTEP, which has EJ Colson, who started last season, but Oklahoma’s defense will take them down. In the case of New Mexico, which will have its returning starting QB, Jack Layne, its game against Oklahoma will not be that straightforward.

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Georgia does have Gunner Stockton returning for one last season, but even he injured himself in spring practice and is currently facing issues with his knee. Now, if he recovers fine by spring, then the team will have an impact; otherwise, they might have to give Ryan Puglisi a chance to start.

Also, Texas, which will start with Arch Manning, but his incompletion issues made major headlines last season, and if he doesn’t tackle it, that will be a problem for them. He threw 10 incompletions against UTEP but also took Oklahoma down with a 23-6 finish. So, it’s going to be a close call. Kentucky will have Oregon’s former OC Will Stein by their side as their head coach, who will roll out with their projected starting QB Kenny Minchey.

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Mississippi State, which is holding a spring QB competition between Kamario Taylor, AJ Swann, and Jaden Rashada. But that’s also a new line with less experience going up against a strong team. Now, South Carolina does have their retiring QB LaNorris Sellers, but the system is new as they have hired a new offensive coordinator and QB coach, Kendal Briles. After a tough 4-8 season, this is their only chance to shine, but that path looks shaky with a new offensive system.

Thereafter, Florida will follow, who will perform under new head coach Jon Sumrall and OC Buster Faulkner. Plus, they will have a new QB after DJ Lagway’s move to Baylor, which is concerning news for them. The same is the case with Ole Miss, which will have a new offensive system under new HC Pete Golding and OC John David Baker. So it will be interesting to see how Trinidad Chambliss adjusts to the new system and performs against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma then has Texas A&M in its list, which will have Marcel Reed as its starting QB, but he will play in a new offensive system under Holmon Wiggins. For Missouri, they will have to choose between transfer player Austin Simmons and Matt Zollers. So, all in all, Oklahoma does have a tough schedule, but it also has a real shot to bring all of them down.

While the defense catches a break against inexperienced quarterbacks, Oklahoma’s own offense just hit a speed bump. A calf strain will sideline running back Xavier Robinson for the rest of the spring camp, forcing Venables to test his backfield depth earlier than expected.

Brent Venables’ team takes a major hit

Xavier Robinson, a key offensive player, got injured during practice last week. Brent Venables gave an update and said Robinson has a calf strain. Because of this injury, Robinson is not expected to return for the remaining spring practices.

“Just had a little strain,” Venables said. “So we’re getting some of those young guys the reps that they need so they can play. We’re gonna have to lean on some of those guys and got some really good explosive runs from Lloyd (Avant), from Jonathan Hatton, and from my man, DeZephen (Walker), who was fantastic. He scored a touchdown. Really good run in our scrimmage a couple of days ago.”

With Xavier Robinson injured and Tory Blaylock also out after shoulder surgery, Oklahoma now has only three scholarship running backs available. Because of this, Lloyd Avant and Jonathan Hatton are getting most of the first-team practice reps. At the same time, DeZephen Walker is also getting a good chance to compete and earn playing time.

The team has high expectations for the two freshmen, Hatton and Walker, and both have performed well so far. Avant, who played at Colorado State last season, is the experienced player in the group and has been steady and reliable. The team will need all three running backs to do well and stay strong through the rest of spring practice. This could also continue into fall, especially if Robinson and Blaylock are not fully healthy by then.

The good thing is that these players are already improving during spring practice. So, let’s wait and see how things turn around for Oklahoma in the 2026 season.