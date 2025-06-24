Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Lands Sixth 4-star Commit in 2026 Class After Paul Finebaum’s Stern Ultimatum

On May 7, the recruiting landscape tilted when a 6’4”, 230-pound EDGE from Fort Lauderdale, FL named Oklahoma his leader during a chat with OU Insider. That very night, OU DEs coach Miguel Chavis was in Florida, laying the groundwork with a passionate pitch about life as a Sooner. “When I compare these schools,” said the 4-star edge, “I look at who can develop me better as a person—not only on the football field, but off it as well.” Chavis didn’t just talk football—he spoke future. And it hit different. That moment didn’t just shift momentum. It signaled that Oklahoma had something special brewing.

At the time, Daniel Norman had never even stepped foot in Norman, Oklahoma. But one visit changed everything. On June 24, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the 4-star EDGE from Fort Lauderdale had committed to Oklahoma. The Sooners won out over Miami, Colorado, LSU, PSU and UCLA. Norman didn’t waste time. He gave his pledge to the staff before even leaving campus during the ChampU BBQ. With his commitment, Oklahoma landed its second defensive end in the 2026 cycle—and added its sixth 4-star to the growing class. One visit. One connection. And one decision. Now, Daniel Norman is all in on the Sooners.

Norman to Norman? Yeah, it felt like destiny. “I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity. We gone see Norman in Norman. BOOMER SOONER,” said Daniel Norman with pride. His official visit from June 20–22 sealed the deal. So, one weekend on campus was all it took. The energy, the vision, the fit—everything clicked. And the 4-star EDGE becomes the latest St. Thomas Aquinas standout to head north, continuing a strong tradition between the powerhouse Florida program and the Sooners.

He follows in the footsteps of names like Nik Bonitto, now with the Denver Broncos, and longtime OU AD Joe Castiglione. So, from Fort Lauderdale to the Sooner State—Norman’s story is just getting started. For now, Daniel Norman joins forces with 3-star Matthew Nelson out of Bryant, forming a solid 1-2 punch for Coach Chavis’ 2026 edge group. But Oklahoma isn’t done yet. The Sooners are still pushing hard for three-star DeAnthony Lafayette and elite 4-star Jake Kreul—the No. 3 EDGE in the nation. So, the hunt is far from over. And Chavis is building something dangerous off the edge in Norman.

However, Daniel Norman, a four-star talent per On3, checks in as the No. 38 EDGE rusher in the 2026 class. On Monday, he became Oklahoma’s second commitment of the day, following TE Beau Jandreau. With Norman on board, the Sooners now rank No. 21 nationally and 9th in the SEC for the 2026 cycle, holding a composite score of 88.172. Suiting up for national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, Norman racked up over 30 tackles and 7 sacks as a junior. Now, he’s expected to be a defensive anchor for STA this fall.

But the interesting part? Despite holding 25 offers, it took just 10 days after receiving one from Oklahoma on June 12 for Norman to make up his mind. The offer came fast—and so did the commitment. While Brent Venables’ Oklahoma landed a pledge from a 2026 four-star prospect, it came on the heels of Paul Finebaum’s stern warning to the program.

Paul Finebaum’s pointed message to Oklahoma

The 2024 season hasn’t been kind to one of CFB’s true bluebloods. Oklahoma—home to 7 national titles, 50 conference crowns, and the 6th-most wins in FBS history—has hit a rough patch. Once the gold standard, the Sooners are now facing serious questions. For the second time in 3 years, Brent Venables’ squad finished with a 6-7 record. That kind of backslide hasn’t happened in Norman since 1998. Following that, on SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show, the message was blunt: one more stumble, and Venables might not make it to 2026.

Because “He’s had two bad years out of three,” said Paul Finebaum bluntly. Adding, “Oklahoma is not going to put up with that another year.” But if the Sooners decide to pull the plug, it won’t come cheap. Brent Venables’ buyout sits at a staggering $34.9 M after this season. What makes it more surprising? Just last year, Venables inked a major contract extension. Now, the heat is on—and the pressure couldn’t be louder.

Well, after the 2023 season, Brent Venables locked in a fresh 6-year deal. But the new contract guarantees him over $8.5 M per year, solidifying his spot among the sport’s highest-paid coaches. His original agreement, signed in December 2021, was worth $43.5 M over 6 years. So, the kicker? It’s fully guaranteed. While the buyout stands at $34.9 M now, it will shrink by nearly $10 M each year until the deal runs out. Simply put — big money, big pressure.