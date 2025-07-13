Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Lead Florida & Big 12 Schools For 4-Star WR

If you’re a recruiting junkie (and let’s be honest, who among us isn’t?), then you already know a name has been climbing the charts like Don Toliver’s FWU. That’s the four-star wide receiver out of Frisco (Texas), and he is one of the few elite uncommitted weapons still left in the 2026 cycle. But don’t blink, because that might not be true for long. The decision could drop any day now. We’re talking this week. Maybe this weekend. Maybe while you’re reading this article. And the ball is in the court of Brent Venables.

The recruit in question is Davian Groce. Boasting a 6’1 and 190-pound frame, Groce’s top group features a mix of big names and some home-state heat: Baylor, Florida, Houston, and Oklahoma. Out of which Oklahoma has been leading the pack behind the scenes. And while Groce has kept things low-key publicly, don’t let that calm exterior fool you. Behind closed doors, this recruitment’s been wild. According to On3 sources, the kid is “torn,” and we’re not just talking about route trees. “Every day it changes,” a source said to On3. “He doesn’t want to make a wrong decision.” We feel you, man. No pressure, right?

But if we’re playing the game of read-between-the-lines (and in recruiting, we always are), Oklahoma is the school to beat, and it’ll be a really tough job for the rest of the programs. That’s right. Brent Venables, Emmett Jones, and the Sooners have quietly built a stronghold around Groce, making him a top priority on their 2026 board for months. “That’s the one school that has not made a mistake so far,” a source said, adding that Groce’s parents are all in on the vibes from Norman. Groce himself backed that up after his June 6-8 OV, telling Rivals, “It really felt like I was a part of them and a part of the Oklahoma family. There was nothing bad at all from the visit.”

Now, Baylor isn’t out of this race yet. In fact, they might be running a close second. The Bears have made a real push this spring, and after his June 20-22 visit to Waco, they’ve stayed aggressive. “A strong possibility” is how one insider described Baylor’s chances if Groce decides to stay close to home. And don’t sleep on Florida, either. His visit to the Swamp last month opened some eyes, and Billy Napier’s staff has kept up the pressure. The only knock? Geography. Most folks close to the situation don’t expect Groce to leave the Lone Star State.

So here we are, waiting on Davian Groce to make his move. Will it be the local love from Baylor? The flash of the Swamp? Or the complete package that Oklahoma’s offering? Whatever he decides, the countdown is officially on, and if you’re a Sooner fan, you might want to keep your notifications on this weekend. Because Groce might just make you smile before Monday hits.

A turning point for Oklahoma’s offense?

For Brent Venables and the Sooners, the past few weeks on the recruiting trail have been a wild emotional ride. First, they took some gut punches by losing two prized WRs, Craig Dandridge and Jayden Petit, on the same day, followed by a commitment flip from their 4-star quarterback, Jaden O’Neal, to Florida State. That’s the kind of triple blow that makes even the most confident programs hit the panic button. But just when things looked bleak, Oklahoma pulled off a couple of moves that may signal the tide is turning, and that includes a big-time win in landing four-star tight end Tyler Ruxer.

Ruxer’s commitment on July 7 gave the Sooners their second TE pledge in the 2026 cycle. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound former wideout is fast, fluid, and built for mismatches, something the Sooners’ offense has been starving for at the tight end position. Venables had to hold off schools like West Virginia and Duke for him, and Ruxer’s numbers (893 yards and 12 TDs) speak volumes about what he brings to the table. But more importantly, his commitment sparked visible excitement from QB Bowe Bentley, who’ll now have another playmaker to work with in Norman.

So, how does this tie into Davian Groce? Simple. Momentum. Oklahoma’s offense needs weapons, and Ruxer might just be the domino that tips things their way again. With Groce expected to make his decision soon, the Sooners’ late push to rebuild their WR room suddenly looks less desperate. Despite some early hits, the Sooners are not out of this fight. So all we can say to the fans is BOOMER SOONER. It ain’t over until it’s over.