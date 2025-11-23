Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Makes Instant Decision on Texas Tech Billionaire Booster’s 280lb Son

Brent Venables’ Oklahoma isn’t just making headlines with its 17–6 win over Missouri, but the Sooners are also turning heads on the recruiting trail. With OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh by his side, the HC wasted no time securing the future, offering a 2029 IOL prospect immediately after his game-day visit. The 280lb All Saints product, Carson Campbell, also wasted no time showing his excitement.

“After a great game day visit, I am grateful to receive my 9th D1 offer from @OU_Football!!!” wrote Carson, the son of Texas Tech Board of Regents Chair Cody Campbell. It’s really a big win for a 14-year-old freshman at All Saints, well before he typically hits his stride. Perhaps that’s why the proud father didn’t hold back from making it public.

“Congrats @CarsonSCampbell!! Really proud of you!! Boomer Sooner!!!” wrote the Texas Tech billionaire. Because of his contribution, the Raiders have become a major player nationally in the NIL space. Now, while Cody works to shape Texas Tech’s future, Campbell is already gaining momentum in the recruiting path. He has offers from ASU, Colorado, Baylor, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, and more.

It appears the young interior lineman’s size and athleticism have already impressed coaches and recruiters. But Venables’ recruiting push isn’t just about the distant future — it’s strengthening next season and the years that follow.

OU’s 2026 class already boasts QB Bowe Bentley, RB DeZephen Walker, and edge rusher Jake Kreul, while WR Brayden Allen recently flipped his commitment from Tulane. However, Venables’ Oklahoma isn’t stopping there, as they’re chasing more big-name recruits for 2026. While 4-star WR Jayden Petit from Wisconsin could be next to flip, the Sooners are front-runners for edge rusher Dane Bathurst.

Coming to the 2027 class, a blue-chip CB from Arizona, Mikyal Davis, committed in mid-November. Since then, the Sooners have added even more firepower: California WR Demare Dezeurn, five-star OT Cooper Hackett, and 4-star interior lineman Kaeden Penny. Now, while Oklahoma’s recruiting picture looks strong, the HC offered a spot-on assessment of their win over the Tigers.

Brent Venables’ take on Missouri’s win

Oklahoma survived a grind over Missouri, and Brent Venables didn’t sugarcoat it. Although the Sooners exploded for 14 points in the 2nd quarter, they managed just a field goal the rest of the way. Despite that, the defense held strong, shutting out the Tigers in the final two quarters.

Here, perfectly summing up the performance where results mattered more than style, Venables said, “It’s not pretty, but this is not a beauty contest. This is football.” And the numbers back up the dominance.

PFSN ranks Oklahoma’s defense fourth in the nation, with an impact score of 96.3. With that, Venables’ squad is firmly on the path to a high playoff seed as the PFSN playoff meter gives them a 68.16% chance. But despite the buzz around the CFP rankings, Venables keeps his focus grounded.

“For me, it’s a waste of time. It’ll be whatever it is without my opinion. My focus is on what’s in front of us right now,” said the OU HC. “It’s an emotional space that I just kind of stay out of.”

Although Oklahoma has flown under the radar for much of the season. But now, with the win over Bama and two solid ranked victories, the Sooners are peaking at the perfect moment. We’ll see if they can make a run at the title or not.