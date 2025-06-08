Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Put on Notice as 5-Star Edge Target Teases College Football Destination With Big Statement

After an average 6-7 run last season, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners have already lined up seven commitments for their next big class—a unit that has impressed observers with its mix of talent and diversity. One of the highlight names is Jaden O’Neal, a four-star quarterback from Mustang, Oklahoma, who re-committed to OU despite swirling interest from other power programs such as Georgia and Florida State. The class also has dynamic playmakers from head to toe. Ryder Mix, a three-star tight end out of Frisco, Texas, adds size and options to the receiving unit. Daniel Odom, a four-star wideout from California, is also looked up for his route-running and big-play potential. But Venables is not done yet, as he’s looking to add more talent to his roster.

The Sooners currently rank 38th in the country and 11th in the SEC for their 2026 class, featuring a nice blend of blue-chip talent and under-the-radar gems. What’s impressive is the geographic diversity—only 14% of the commits are in-state, a nod to Oklahoma’s expanding national recruiting base. With two of the program’s big recruiting weekends scheduled for June, the Sooners are likely to add still more juice to this group. The coaching staff, under Venables’ leadership, is doing everything they can to keep the momentum building. They are now eyeing a highly touted defensive lineman – Jake Kreul – from Florida, as one of their prospects in the 2026 class.

Kreul attracted attention from blue-blood programs all over the nation, with most of them predicting him to be a program-changer wherever he ends up. But the soap opera is only beginning. Kreul recently issued a significant statement about Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, disturbing the recruiting scene…

On the June 4 edition of BuckeyeBoyz, Kreul, Dev, and Melo engaged in an interesting discussion about Kreul’s future. Dev said, “As an Ohio State fan, we’ve heard Ryan Day say that the number one thing that’s important to him is raising men right. The culture of that program, the brotherhood. And we’ve heard it from enough people now to believe that it’s actually true.” This was followed by a question for Kreul, who officially visited Ohio State on May 30: “Tell us the feeling that you got from Ryan Day and being around him?”

“I think the number one thing is he’s a perfectionist and he wants perfection, cuz again, perfection is impossible, but if you shoot for perfection, you’re going to get excellence. [Ryan Day] is an elite in an elite fraternity of people who have won a national championship,” Kreul replied. You notice how the top programs always seem to recover from tough losses or setbacks? That’s because their coaches, like Day, create a culture where ‘good enough’ is never sufficient.

Consider Ohio State’s history under Day. Since he arrived, the Buckeyes have been a playoff team, even when they don’t bring home the title. That’s not talent or good fortune—although those certainly play their part—it’s a never-ending quest for excellence. Players say that practice isn’t about getting plays in; it’s about having every detail down pat, from footwork to studying film. Then there’s how Day deals with adversity. Remember when Ohio State lost to Michigan a couple of times in succession? Instead of panicking, Day doubled down on his approach. He hired new assistants, adjusted his schemes, and continued to demand more from his players.

“[Ryan Day] is going to bring, he’s going to be the best, and he wants to bring the best in. So I think he’s done that. He’s going to continue to do that. And how he’s built his program with the culture being very faith-oriented, that’s appealing to me,” Kreul says. Coach Day’s entire atmosphere is about getting the best out of people. That’s just what Kreul observed—Day desires the best, and he demands the best from all those around him. That mindset has carried over into a program that’s always competitive, always reloading with first-class talent, and always centered on culture instead of flair. Day has constructed something unique where character and faith are as important as tackles and touchdowns. Players freely discuss Sunday reflections, prayer groups, and Bible studies.

Guys such as Will Howard, TreVeyon Henderson, and Gee Scott are not only stars on the field—they’re paving the way in constructing a close-knit, faith-based community. “You can’t really ask for much more like a national championship head coach.” Ryan Day is one of just three active head coaches to win a College Football Playoff national championship, along with Kirby Smart at Georgia and Dabo Swinney at Clemson.

Kreul then refers to a clip of Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith, where, late in the national championship, Smith shakes up a Notre Dame DB in a one-on-one on the gridiron. Kreul said Coach Day talked about that play with him and said to him: “Yeah, we know they rock and roll their safeties a certain way, so all week we prepped to get that matchup and it ended up working.” “You see? That’s the level of coaching. That’s what they are, they are the best of the best. They lose someone, they’re going to continue to bring in the best of the best,” concluded Kreul.

So, it’s clear. The way the Buckeyes’ staff identified a weak spot in Notre Dame’s coverage, worked on it all week, and when the time came, they got Smith the matchup he desired, and he made a game-sealing catch – that’s the comeback culture that appeals to Kreul. That’s the sort of attention to detail that separates the great programs. Ryan Day and his team don’t simply roll the ball out and wait for good things to happen, and that’s something Brent Venables and co. shall be afraid of.

Jake Kreul returns to Gator roots

Jake Kreul’s official visit to Florida was a whole different kind of homecoming. After being wowed by the Buckeyes in Columbus, Kreul headed back to his roots—Gainesville, a place that’s always held a special spot in his heart. See, Kreul isn’t just any recruit for the Gators. He grew up in Orlando, spent summers at Gator camps, and dreamed of running out of the tunnel in The Swamp. Kreul received the complete Gator experience: the facility tour, time around the coaches, and the thrill of a program humming with excitement and hope for the coming season. The coaches didn’t merely discuss football—they discussed how he would fit in their environment, how they would appreciate his work ethic and leadership, and how he could help Florida return to national stature.

What resonated with Kreul was the atmosphere. “I’m super serious about them. They play competitive football in a league I want to play in. They have the culture that I want.” By the end of the weekend, Kreul departed Gainesville with the knowledge that Florida was a legitimate player in his recruitment. The Gators had been showing him what family among their football clan is like, and with the momentum that Florida is gaining, it’s no wonder Kreul is taking them seriously. For a guy who can play anywhere in the nation, Florida left an impression that may be difficult to beat. Next up is Kreul’s OV to Steve Sarkisian‘s camp, and let’s see whether the Texas Longhorns can win over him.