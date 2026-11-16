Brent Venables’ Oklahoma To Escape SEC Punishment After Smartly Breaking Rule To Celebrate Ole Miss Defeat

Oklahoma fans stormed Owen Field after the Sooners stunned No. 19 Ole Miss 24-17 on Sunday, but the school believes it can dodge the SEC’s hefty $500,000 fine. The unranked Sooners entered at 5-4, crushed the Rebels’ playoff hopes, and sent their fans into a frenzy. While several SEC programs have already paid the price for field-storming chaos this fall, Oklahoma believes the timing of its celebration could spare it the same punishment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Oklahoma does not anticipate facing a fine after fans rushed the field at Owen Field following Sunday’s win over Mississippi, an OU athletics spokesperson said according to a Facebook post by OU Football Central. The spokesperson said: “We reached out to conference leadership to ensure they were aware of the matter. As the individuals who entered the field did so after the conclusion of the game, the officials had left the field, and following the visiting team’s movements, we do not anticipate a fine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC’s access-to-competition-area policy bars spectators from the field before, during, and after games. Since 2025, the base fine is $500,000 per violation, and in conference games the money goes to the opposing school. OU knows the old version of this rule. The SEC fined it $200,000 in 2024 after fans stormed the field against Alabama, including once with 28 seconds left on the clock.

Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina have each been fined $500,000. South Carolina’s came on October 24 after a win over Tennessee, when fans and Vols players ended up on the field at the same time, and a few fights broke out. That is the situation the SEC is trying to prevent. The fine can drop to $100,000 if a school shows it tried to stop the rush, few people got on the field, and there was little contact with the visiting team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ole Miss walked off to boos after the final whistle, and the officials were gone before the fans came down. An “anticipate” from a spokesperson isn’t a ruling, though. The league hasn’t said anything, and the rule was technically broken. Oklahoma’s argument is that nothing about the rush created the safety problem the rule exists to stop.

The original Saturday kickoff was moved to Sunday after Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop kept Ole Miss from traveling, and Oklahoma had objected to the change. Ole Miss was the only team in the country that couldn’t get to its game, and the SEC told OU to play Sunday or forfeit. About 55,000 fans showed up in cold rain for a game that has been listed as a sellout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were loud, they were engaged, and they were pissed,” Venables said.

Oklahoma went up 14-0 on John Mateer’s 8-yard touchdown run and Isaiah Sategna’s 75-yard punt return. The Sooners opened the second half with a 12-play, 7-yard touchdown drive to lead 21-7, and held the ball for more than 36 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ole Miss got within 24-17 on a late field goal and recovered an onside kick, but Trinidad Chambliss last-play pass into the end zone fell incomplete. Oklahoma is 6-4 and has won two straight for the first time this year, since Venables fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and handed play-calling to Jason Witten. The season has swung wildly: a 27-24 win over Texas on October 10, home losses to Kentucky and South Carolina, then a 23-7 win at Florida.

Venables has signed a six-year, $63M extension through 2031, and the buyout sits at $51.67M. OU’s regents chair said there is “no hot seat.” Next up is Texas A&M on Saturday, and then a trip to Missouri on November 28.