Brent Venables Repeats Same College Football Feat as OU Predecessor Lincoln Riley

Brent Venables is not only getting the Sooners prepared to break a nearly 26-year drought of winning a national title in 2026, but the coach is also building a future that could keep the winning streak alive for years to come. It’s clearly tangible in the Sooners’ recruiting momentum for 2027. But what’s more interesting, as a result, Venables has now equaled the ranking reached by his Oklahoma predecessor, Lincoln Riley.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Saturday, SoonerScoop.com’s George Stoia III reported that Brent Venables’s Oklahoma now has the No. 1 2027 class in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having 12 blue chips, OU’s 2027 class has a total of 15 commits. That elite group includes 4-star QB Jamison Roberts, OL Tyson Ross, 4-star safety Jaylen Scott, 4-star TE Seneca Driver, 4-star LB Cooper Witten, and more. This eliteness matches what Riley did with the Trojans, securing a No. 1 recruiting class for 2026.

Featuring 22 “blue-chip” prospects, USC’s 2026 class has a total of 35 players, and some notable names include 5-star OT Keenyi Pepe, Edge Luke Wafle, TE Mark Bowman, QB Jonas Williams, and CB Elbert Hill. But one of the most intriguing aspects of this success is the “local first” strategy, which produced 20 signees from California, with much of the credit going to new GM Chad Bowden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley’s USC is the first non-SEC program to finish on top, ending a 17-year streak of SEC dominance, dating back to Miami in 2008. To cap it off, this marks the Trojans’ first No. 1 class since 2006 under Pete Carroll. But now, achieving that same level of success could be special for Brent Venables because he was hired in 2021 to replace Riley in Norman.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being promoted from OC to replace Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley served as Oklahoma’s head coach for five seasons. Under his leadership, the Sooners won four consecutive Big 12 titles and made 3 CFP appearances. But in 2021, with a 55–10 overall record, he finished his OU era, taking the reins of the Trojans.

Still, that didn’t change the Sooners’ goal of a title run, and this recruiting milestone amplifies their possibility. However, it signals one more thing that Brent Venables has enough selling points to attract elite talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacking multiple commitments, the head coach has built a loaded 2027 class, where Mobile (Ala.) Saraland QB Jamison Roberts’ decision came down to scheme and development. “What made OU right for me is the schematic fit and what I bring to their offense,” said Roberts. “Also, the development I will get on and off the field.”

Coming off a huge junior season with 3,370 passing yards, the nation’s No. 20 QB (per Rivals) believes OU’s offense perfectly matches his skill set. On the flip side, LB Cooper Witten has followed his father, Jason Witten, who was hired as OU’s TE coach this season. But his father’s employment isn’t the factor that tempted the LB to make his commitment to Venables.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dad has been my coach the past few years of this high school career, so getting coached by him again and playing for him would be pretty cool,” said Cooper. “I don’t want that to be the defining factor in where I want to go. I want to find the best fit for me.”

For Mobile (Ala.) Williamson safety Jaylen Scott, the program’s honesty, and tight-knit culture stand out. “The way they keep it real with me. The defensive scheme fits me personally, and with the staff and players, it feels like a real brotherhood,” said Scott. “OU is one of the most winningest programs in college football, and every year they’re chasing a national championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this is not the end of the Sooners’ recruiting achievements in 2027, as the head coach and his staff continue targeting blue-chip prospects to secure commitments.

Brent Venables could stack more elite talent

While several elite prospects are showing strong interest in Norman, one name drawing attention is Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills DL Sione Felila. To him, Oklahoma’s culture and its on-field development stand out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The opportunity to develop not just as a player but as a man as well,” said Felila. “The whole program is prepping you for life on and off the field. The short time I’ve know this staff they have been showing me just that.”

Then Rivals’ No. 1 DL in the 2028 class, Kellan Hall, returned to campus and left even more convinced about Oklahoma’s direction. He described the atmosphere around the program as “family-like,” saying, “The environment felt just like family. OU is definitely starting to separate themselves at this point of my recruitment. The entire staff has been nothing but genuine toward me and my family; they value the things that are important to me.”

Then, there is four-star OT Brian Swanson, who told Rivals he was unable to make it to campus this time around. But a future visit could be scheduled soon. On top of that, OU is leading the recruiting race for 4-star prospect Greydon Howell and elite CB Gabriel Osborne Jr., according to Rivals’ RPM. So, Brent Venables’ program’s recruiting is on fire.