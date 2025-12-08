Brent Venables Sets John Mateer an Ultimatum After Agreeing Stalemate With Kalen DeBoer

A November loss for Alabama at home against Oklahoma is a perfect setup for their rematch in the first round of the playoffs. This time, the Tide will travel to Norman to take on an opponent whose defense poked holes in the Ty Simpson-led Bama offense. On the other hand, even Brent Venables wants to refine some aspects.

“We need to, offensively, get back to the rhythm and the cadence that we (had) earlier in the year, make the layups that are there,” Brent Venables said after the CFP selection show. “Yeah. I mean, there’s obviously familiarity that they have with us and we have with them.”

In their 23-21 loss on November 16, Oklahoma’s defense forced three crucial turnovers that led to 17 points. The loss especially stung because the Tide actually outgained Oklahoma significantly with their 406 total yards compared to the Sooners’ 212. That’s what Venables doesn’t want to repeat.

In the first half, Oklahoma kept shooting itself in the foot. Xavier Robinson broke loose for a huge run into Alabama territory, only for Taylor Tatum to fumble away a prime scoring chance. Then a dropped touchdown pass led to a missed field goal.

The Sooners kept driving past midfield, but every time the offense stalled, they settled for a field goal instead of a touchdown. Meanwhile, the defense and special teams kept giving them golden opportunities, but the offense couldn’t cash in. John Mateer was under constant pressure from the Alabama front, and it showed. In the fourth quarter, on a key third down deep in Bama territory, Mateer was flagged for grounding with no receiver in sight. It cost Oklahoma a down and a ton of yards. Sure, Mateer didn’t throw a pick. But a good chunk of his 15 incompletions were dangerously close.

By the end of the night, he finished with just 138 passing yards. It’s his lowest total of the season. Brent Venables will sincerely try to ramp up the offense in the way Alabama plays, because now they know each other, their strengths, and weaknesses.

Oklahoma’s place was never in doubt

Before the rankings were released, all the attention was on three teams: Alabama, Notre Dame, and Miami. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was sitting comfortably. Even then, the head coach took a moment to thank the committee.

“Every game we’ve played this year has been the biggest game of my career,” he said. “Not a lot of people have believed we would do what we’ve done. We’re just thankful to have an opportunity.” Oklahoma’s road wasn’t all smooth this season.

The Sooners dropped to 6–2 after losses to Texas and Ole Miss. But Brent Venables’ squad clawed right back, winning four straight nail-biters. Their defense gave up a mere 139 points in SEC play. John Mateer wasn’t that bad, throwing for 2,578 yards while leading the team in rushing touchdowns. The committee loved that kind of toughness. It added extra validation as OU was grinding through one of the hardest schedules in the country.

Wins over Michigan, Auburn, Tennessee, and Alabama locked them in as the top two-loss team. Alabama’s blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC title game kept the Tide at No. 9, which set up a perfect rematch without jumping the Sooners.

Unlike Notre Dame, Oklahoma had the head-to-head win and momentum when it counted.