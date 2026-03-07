Brent Venables Singles Out Three Sooners for Special Praise During OU Spring Practice

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables snagged 10 blue-chip players in the 2026 class. However, as the Sooners begin spring practice, he singled out three returning players for praise, each of whom has shown significant development despite limited playing time last season.

On Friday, during his appearance on The Oklahoma Breakdown, Brent Venables said that Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson have had maybe the best offseason of any players on the roster. He also mentioned that Wyatt Gilmore is “the next Taylor Wein.”

Trent Wilson is a promising DT who quietly preserved his redshirt, appearing in just 3 games in 2025. Arriving last January, the former four-star recruit from Maryland has since transformed himself, bulking up to roughly 307 pounds. That helps him to step in as a key backup on the interior D-line in the upcoming season.

Then Nigel Smith II enters as a redshirt sophomore, continuing to refine his role along the defensive front. Originally viewed as an edge rusher, Smith has gradually shifted toward interior duties, and analysts expect his snap count to climb in 2026.

Meanwhile, Gilmore remains one of the more intriguing options on the edge. Although he recorded just 13 snaps in 2025, spring sessions have opened the door to a larger opportunity. Gilmore is now pushing for a steady role in the DE rotation, though competition remains intense, particularly from experienced veteran Taylor Wein.