Brent Venables’ Sooners on High Alert as 5-Star Felix Ojo Takes Surprising Oklahoma Call Ahead of Major Announcement

Felix Ojo is almost ready to make his move. The 6-foot-7, 283-pound giant from Lake Ridge High in Mansfield, Texas, is turning up the heat. With official visits stacking up, the class of 2026 5-star OT is eyeing a decision soon. But Ojo isn’t just big—he’s elite. Ranked No. 3 among OTs and the No. 1 player in Texas, he’s also the No. 6 overall recruit in the nation, per On3. And his NIL value? That’s a massive number for a high school athlete: $758,000. Back in February, Ojo dropped his top 8—OSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Michigan, and Notre Dame. Now, one of these powerhouses is on the verge of securing him.

Felix Ojo’s summer has been nothing short of a recruiting tour de force. The 5-star tackle packed his calendar with high-profile visits—even stepping outside his original top list.

He kicked things off with an unofficial stop at Notre Dame on April 10. From there, it was a whirlwind: Ole Miss on April 18, Colorado on May 2, Texas Tech on April 25, Florida on May 16, and a key trip to OSU on May 30. On top of that, Michigan rolled out the red carpet on June 6, and Texas is set to do the same on June 13. Oklahoma was supposed to close things out on June 20—but plans changed. Following a major development, Brent Venables and the Sooners are now off the table.

On June 9th, On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news—Felix Ojo has canceled his official visit to Oklahoma. The reason? His decision is coming sooner than anyone expected. “Not needed,” Ojo told Fawcett. “Nearing my decision a lot sooner than later.” And just hours later, he reposted the update with two simple words: “God’s plan.”

It’s still unclear if the Sooners are officially out of the race, but missing that final visit could sting. For a program chasing one of the nation’s top linemen, this twist might be the turning point.

Despite the setback with Felix Ojo, the Sooners aren’t slowing down. Oklahoma already has 2 OL locked in for the 2026 class—Will Conroy and Noah Best. And they’re trending well with 4-star tackle Deacon Schmitt, another key target in the trenches. Then, under the guidance of offensive line guru Bill Bedenbaugh, the Sooners crushed it in 2025, landing elite prospects like Ryan Fodje and Michael Fasusi. Now, the momentum is rolling into 2026. One miss won’t derail this O-line machine in Norman.

But in a gut punch to Brent Venables and the Sooners, all signs now point to Felix Ojo heading to their biggest rival—Texas. The crystal balls are nearly unanimous: the five-star tackle is trending burnt orange. Remember the Red River Rivalry last season? Texas steamrolled Oklahoma 34-3 at the Cotton Bowl. And under Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns have claimed two of the last three matchups. Now, Sark looks ready to score another W—this time on the recruiting trail.

Texas may be the final stop on Felix Ojo’s official visit tour, but the real question is this: Can the Longhorns seal the deal without the home-state edge? If Texas pulls this off, it won’t just be a recruiting win. It’ll be a power move deep in rival’s soil.

Is Texas the favorite in Felix Ojo’s recruitment?

Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns are riding high after landing the nation’s top class in 2025—and they’re not done yet. Texas has long been in the mix for Felix Ojo, and back in May, the five-star tackle even called the Horns his leader. Now, the momentum is surging.

With no visit to Norman on the books, On3 recruiting experts give Oklahoma just a slim 2.2% chance to pull off a flip. Why not Texas? They’ve got the pedigree, the buzz, and the SEC swagger to back it up. Simply put, the Lone Star State’s top lineman might just be staying home—but in burnt orange.

Now, On3 has Texas out front for Felix Ojo, with Oklahoma trailing in second—but don’t sleep on Michigan. Multiple outlets say the Wolverines are making a serious push and trending upward in this high-stakes race. Just before Hayes Fawcett broke the news of Ojo canceling his Oklahoma visit, the big man reposted something telling—his former middle school teammate, wideout Kohen Brown, had just committed to Texas. Coincidence? Maybe.

Even Texas’ 2026 five-star QB commit Dia Bell fueled speculation, posting a workout pic with Ojo this April and captioning it, “Just a couple of future Longhorns.”

“I’m recruiting the heck out of him,” Bell said, showing his desire to build a winning connection with Ojo at the college level. He added, “No real pitch, just trying to get to know him and make him feel at home on The Forty. I would love to play with him.” With old connections and new momentum, the Longhorns are stacking all the right signs. And the Wolverines? They’re lurking, ready to pounce.

Felix Ojo is still locked in for his trip to Austin. It’ll be his 4th and final official visit of the summer—and possibly the most important. If Texas rolls out the red carpet and makes a strong impression, it could be a crushing blow for Brent Venables. Canceling the Oklahoma visit already stings, but landing at Texas? That would hit different. Still, the Sooners aren’t out just yet. Norman’s just on high alert.