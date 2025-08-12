Brent Venables’ Staffer Warns Oklahoma Not to Let John Mateer Down After Major Offseason Reveal

The Sooners struggled to find their rhythm on offense in 2024, but in 2025, they’re betting big on the John Mateer–Ben Arbuckle connection. And the reason? The duo lit up the scoreboard at Washington State, where Mateer piled up nearly 4,000 yards of total offense and 44 touchdowns. Now, with his dual-threat skills, he’s built to give SEC defenses headaches. But even a star can’t carry it all. So, for Oklahoma to rise back into contender territory, Mateer will need the rest of the offense to match his firepower. And here comes a big reveal…

Mateer likes what he’s seeing from the Sooners’ offense. “A lot of installing and a lot of walkthroughs in the summer, and then even now, every other day, guys are staying after with me and we’re walking through a lot of stuff,” said Mateer last week after fall camp. “So we’re in a really good spot. I’m very pleased with how everybody’s doing. Everybody’s having a lot of fun.” In short, for him, the progress isn’t just on paper; it’s in the energy, the extra reps, and the smiles on the field. But does that leadership make him a target for criticism?

Maybe. After all, John Mateer once told reporters he spent part of the offseason working with Troy Everett to better understand the offensive line. Now, that has sparked questions about his connection with the big men up front. But on Monday, after preseason practice, OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh stepped in as his defender on SoonerScoop. “It’s been great,” said Bedenbaugh. “Like, he was actually, I don’t know if he knew what he was in store for when he sat in my meeting, you know what I mean? But he was in, I think it was yesterday. So I didn’t know he was there. And then, kind of get going, look up, and he’s sitting there, you know, writing stuff down, listening and all that.” Simply put, for Bedenbaugh, Mateer’s presence wasn’t a publicity move; it was proof of a QB investing in his linemen. And that’s why Mateer earned praise from the O-line coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“I love John. John is awesome, man. He is a guy that you don’t want to play for anybody, but you better step up. This is a guy that is a big-time quarterback, like we’ve had around here,” remarked Bedenbaugh. Mateer is, therefore, more than simply another player in the huddle to Bedenbaugh; he is the type of leader who inspires others to perform better. And considering that the O-line coach retaliated without hesitation when reporters attempted to knock the QB.

“And you don’t want to be the dudes, whatever position it is, to let people down. That is how it should be anywhere. But when you have a guy like that, with the charisma, the swagger, the confidence, the way he plays, you know, you want to step up for him,” stated the OL coach. Here, Mateer’s leadership, in Bedenbaugh’s opinion, is more than simply words; it inspires colleagues to work harder and compete for every opportunity. And this opinion may be strengthened by his most recent attempt to establish rapport with the WRs during fall camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Mateer focuses on forging connections

The Sooners may have made the best offseason move by signing John Mateer. Since he is a versatile QB and was among the best last season, he is joining a team that desperately needed continuity at QB. Though he has a high floor and a higher ceiling, like all QBs, he needs playmakers and protection. The O-line is still in doubt here, but the weapons are loaded. Although Oklahoma has a large and diverse WR room, Mateer is already quite interested in one unheralded prospect. And why not?

The truth is that quarterbacking is more than simply the Saturday throws you watch. To begin with, there are numerous off-field duties associated with the position. And one of John Mateer’s largest? Establishing a rapport with each receiver, even the ones who are far down the depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, the Sooners’ sudden loss of their top 5 wideouts last season demonstrated why. And because of this, Mateer’s extra effort with wide receiver Zion Kearney is drawing notice. Following that, Mateer remarked, “He’s really good,” after practice. Moreover, he added, “He’s impressing a lot of people. You can see his size. He’s a young guy, but he looks old. He’s built, and he can move. We’re going to get a lot out of him.”

So, Mateer is treating Kearney like a vital weapon, even though he is portrayed as a depth piece. Additionally, if injuries recur, the sophomore might be prepared to take on a much larger role. Yes, he could end up being one of the Sooners’ most underappreciated playmakers in 2025, given their growing connection.