Brent Venables Takes Accountability for Jackson Arnold’s Setback After He Confesses to Death Threats

Not all the best-rated players go on to have seasons that are worthy of the hype around them. Jackson Arnold was one such player who, before the 2024 season, looked like the key to Oklahoma’s success. Unfortunately, Norman did not have a lot of good in store for the QB. Arnold was essentially grilled for his struggles in the Sooners’ offense, which usually never saw a spark when needed. Brent Venables is stepping up to take his share of the blame.

Lincoln Riley’s departure left a huge void at Norman, leaving the program as a Big 12 juggernaut. Venables got off to a bad start in 2022, then cleaned up by a lot in 2023. But 2024 was so brutal that it became the singular talking point of Oklahoma football. And part of that nightmare was Jackson Arnold, who came in as a 5-star prospect and the No. 11 QB of the 2023 class. The QB1 job called for him after Dillon Gabriel left the Sooners. Unfortunately, his debut as a starter was a disaster.

Arnold was part of a faulty offense that, at one point, had all six receivers injured. When it got to a point that Venables could no longer continue with him, he got Michael Hawkins Jr. in play. He, too, couldn’t save the Sooners’ ship from sinking, despite former OC Seth Littrell being fired midway through the season. Brent Venables recently opened up and said that he put both his QB1s in a “really tough” position and believed that both of them would have better seasons this year.

But the damage had already been done for Jackson Arnold. The QB told On3’s J.D. PicKell, “[With[] social media everywhere, I got people freaking in my DMs and tell me to kill myself.” That’s how dark it got for the QB. Naturally, he wanted to have none of it anymore and packed his bags for Auburn. 2025 will be a redemption year for both Arnold and Venables.