Bret Bielema Admits He Once ‘Kicked Out’ Ex-Illinois Player Who Will Now Play in Super Bowl

Devon Witherspoon has always played with an edge. Be it the sheer energy he brings, the nonstop competitive spirit, or even that trash talk. When asked about it, he simply said, “I’ve been like that since I was a kid, just having fun.” These traits have been a huge reason the Seahawks are in the Super Bowl LX now, backed by a top-ranked defense and a corner who sets the tone every snap. Teammates now no longer tolerate it; they thrive on it, calling Witherspoon’s voice and presence something that uplifts the unit. This edge, though, didn’t always have the direction; it’s something that he refined back at Illinois under Bret Bielema.

One practice became a turning point when Witherspoon shoved star receiver Isiah Williams from behind. No questions asked, he was kicked out. In a February 6 interview with ON3, Bielema detailed that incident, “My favorite moment was a practice that I threw him out of because he pushed (Isaiah Williams) down from behind, and I kicked him out. I brought him in later that day and showed him the play.”

I said, ‘Spoon, man, there’s going to be a day when I’m not with you, right? You’re going to play in the NFL, and if you push down your star receiver into the boundary, he gets hurt. Not only will you be pi—d, and he’ll be pi—d, and every player on the team will be pi—d. But the ownership will be pi—d,” The Illinois head coach added.

Fast forward to now, and the tables have turned, and how. Seawhawks GM John Schneider infact told Bielema, the best thing about Witherspoon was not the elite play or the trash talk, it was that he was their best practice player!

Bielema detailed. “I’m talking with John, and I’m like, ‘Hey, Spoon’s playing his tail off. Looks like he’s really funny.’ He goes, ‘Bet the best thing about Spoon is he’s our best practice player.’ And I was like, ‘Whoa, right.’ Like, just literally had that little epiphany moment.”

Devon’s trajectory at Illinois wasn’t like any blue-chip recruit. Coming out of Pine Forest High School in Florida, Devon was a zero-star prospect and only received llinois offer in the summer after completing his high school. Though the 6-foot and 185 lbs played all 13 games as a freshman, many expected Bret Bielema would limit him after arriving in 2020.

Instead, under Bielema, Devon reached the pinnacle of his career. He was the highest-drafted CB by the Seahawks since Shawn Springs in 1997, drafted 5th overall. The 185 lbs corner was the First team All-Big 10 in 2022 and Consensus All-American after he notched 42 tackles and defended 14 passes. Now charting his NFL trajectory, Devon Witherspoon is following a similar path.

Devon Witherspoon opens up about the role of Bret Bielema in his career

Joining the Seahawks as a rookie in 2023, Witherspoon totaled 79 tackles and made it to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Coming back in the 2024 season, the Pensacola, Florida native notched 98 tackles and defended 9 passes, earning a place in the Pro Bowl. Now in the 2025 season, he has a chance to script history, and without Bret Bielema, the moment wasn’t possible for the CB.

“I owe everything to Coach B,” Witherspoon said after declaring for the NFL draft. “He just came in and just poured into us like we were young men he already knew and knew who we were. We just learned a lot from under him these past two years, a lot of growth, a lot of development. Thank you, Coach B (Bret Bielema), for putting up with us and believing in us and giving us this opportunity to play at the next level.”

That guidance by Bret Bielema has finally led Witherspoon to the most important game of his career yet. He will play against the New England Patriots today in the Super Bowl and will try to limit Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs, or receiver Mack Collins. This season, the Seahawks’ #21 is extremely prolific, notching 72 tackles and making the All-Pro team for the first time.