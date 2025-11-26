Bret Bielema Breaks Into Tears in Emotional Illinois Admission About Luke Altmyer & Co.

Illinois celebrates its Senior Night on Nov. 29 while hosting Northwestern in the Land of Lincoln rivalry. The Fighting Illini will be closing out the season by sending a heartfelt ‘goodbye’ to their seniors. And ahead of the big night, Bret Bielema sent an emotional message to the seniors, who helped build the program.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bret Bielema opened up about his love for coaching at Illinois and broke down in tears, knowing it’s the last time he will be coaching the players, who have been there since he took over the Fighting Illini coaching job in 2021.

“I just find it so rewarding to be the head coach and know that Saturday sucks because it is the last time,” said Bret Bielema on the Nov. 24 weekly press conference. “We always meet and say, ‘Hey, it’s the first of last.’ This is my last week with them that I know. Bowl games are good, but you fall in love with people, man. You don’t get to do that very often.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He compared his job with two of his friends, whom he met at Madison last week at the Wisconsin game, and said that his emotional investment in someone’s growth is more rewarding than his friends’ financially rewarding jobs.

“Two of my best friends are at the game in Madison. They live in Madison. One’s in the cabinetry business, and one’s in the banking business. They’re awesome in what they do, but I don’t know if you can fall in love with a cabin. But what I get to do, what Josh [Whitman] affords me to do, what we as coaches get to do, as crazy as it sounds, sometimes Saturday at Wisconsin is more rewarding than a big win on the road, because today you get to help them formulate their response.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bielema recalled how the program was five years ago. He noted that they have the fifth most wins in the Big 10, equaling Michigan. He went on to give credit to the seniors, who helped achieve this milestone.

“I mean, I get to be the head coach, and it’s next to my name, but that’s Dylan Rosiek, that’s Miles Scott, Gabe Jacas, Josh Gesky, that’s all of those guys that have just been with me through the thick and thin of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Illinois is led by Luke Altmyer, who continues to own top 25 marks nationally in completion percentage (17th, .681), passing efficiency (19th, 157.73), and passing touchdowns (24th, 21). Defensively, Gabe Jacas moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time sacks list (25.0) after adding two against Wisconsin. The 21-year-old linebacker trails only Illini career leader Simeon Rice (44.5 from 1992-95).

So, seeing them all leave the program this Saturday, the coach wanted it to be more memorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bret Bielema plans for a memorable Senior Day

Bret Bielema said that the 27-10 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday hurts, as the last two wins would have boosted their chances of entering the playoffs. However, they’re left with one on Saturday. He recalled how they performed the last two years and said that a win against Northwestern could make them the most decorated stars.

“And that’s what hurt Saturday. To lose a game that, is I only got two more left of them, now we got one.” Bielema said. “That’s just something I want to give these guys a memory. We do something that’s never been done. We’ve already accomplished a lot of records. I think we’re 11-2 the last two years, right? So, we’re tied with the most wins in Memorial Stadium, the last in a two-year window. So, if we’re able to get this one now, they’re the most decorated, right? So, there are all kinds of these little trinkets that are out there floating, and hopefully, we get them.”

He then sent a message to everyone to fill the Memorial Stadium with tears of joy. “I want Senior Day to have everybody in tears because it happened. … I don’t want everybody crying because it’s been so bad. I want everybody to cry because it’s been so good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bielema’s emotional admission isn’t just about one game or one player—it was a reflection of a coach deeply connected to his team.