Bret Bielema Drops Big Luke Altmyer Statement After Unthinkable Move in Illinois QB’s Favor

Last year, Illinois exceeded all expectations and achieved only the fifth 10-win season in the program’s history. And the season wasn’t without the incredible moments, as one standout moment was their game against Michigan, where Bret Bielema and Luke Altmyer really showed the Wolverines how to play. Altmyer threw for 128 yards that day, and Illinois managed to hold Michigan to just one touchdown, ending the game at 21-7. This year, it looks like we might see more of that kind of action, and Bielema has made a pretty big statement about Altmyer to highlight his skills.

Last year, with Luke Altmyer behind the center, Illinois exceeded all expectations and went 10-3 overall. The feat was unprecedented after the team had consecutive 9 losing seasons before the arrival of Bielama. So, getting 10 wins and beating programs like Michigan, Nebraska, and South Carolina (in the bowl game) was big. In total, their QB, Luke Altmyer, notched up 2,717 yards in passing and 217 in the ground game. So, after the season, there were several high-profile suitors for him, as expected.

The Illinois head coach appeared on the June 18th episode of the ‘George Wrighter’s CFB’ podcast and was asked how he managed to keep Altmyer despite several NIL offers for him. “He got done with last year’s season, and we sat down had conversations right and not one time was it about the money; not one time was it about what are you going to do for me it it was literally about all right we’re losing some good receivers what are we going to do?’” said Bielama about Altmyer. But this isn’t where the head coach stopped and compared the QB to an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Luke Altmyer didn’t quite demand NIL money, but according to the head coach, he did demand that Barry Lunney Jr., the OC, and Artur Sitkowski stay put at the team for his final season. Bielama agreed to that, and it was quite a simple decision, as the head coach recalls. “I got an NFL player here that’s in college because he understands his success is driven by the people around him, and when you get kids that think about that, that’s probably when you truly win a game,” said Bret Bielama.

Last year, Illinois finally took that giant leap in Bret Biemala’s 4th season, and the head coach is finally coming back to make the playoff run in 2025. To do that, the head coach has brought in a total of 17 transfers, including some of the most talented names. Tomiwa Durojaiye came from FSU in the D-line, along with Curtis Neal and Leon Lowery from Wisconsin. Apart from them, the head coach brought in Justin Bowick to bolster the receiver room from the Ball State Cardinals. All in all, the head coach is ready for the next season, but guess what? The transfers aren’t the only highlight for him; there’s more.

Bret Bielama is bringing in major weapons for QB Luke Altmyer

Illinois under Brett Bielama has managed to bring in a whopping 18 returners for the 2025 season despite the NIL winds blowing hard. Amongst these are four of the five OLs who started every game last year, and the team is also bringing back four of the five DBs who started at least 12 games. While the feat is an achievement, it’s hard to envision a team like Illinois managing to withstand the NIL offers from other programs and keep these players put. Bielama opened up on the feat.

” I would say probably our top 15 players on our roster, if they wanted to go somewhere else, they could have probably doubled their money. But what the value of them being in this building is, they know the way they’re going to be coached. They know the way they’re going to be developed, they know the way they’re going to be trained, and I think they like their results. And want to put them on a mission and a path, hopefully get them to be the best version of themselves beyond here as well, and I think that’s what truly wins out.” Biemala has truly cracked the code in this NIL era.

Amongst the returning players is Collin Dixon in the wide receiver room, who received 264 yards last season. Then there is Aidan Laughery, their star running back, who had accumulated 589 yards in the ground game last year. Red-shirt senior tight end Tanner Arkin, who suffered an injury in preseason last year and missed many games, is also coming back. Despite missing the games, he was reliable in games against Nebraska and Purdue and will be lethal in 2025 now that he is fit. All in all, the roster is loaded with talent; all Bielama needs is for these players to perform as per their capabilities, as they look on paper.