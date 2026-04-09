Bret Bielema Forced to Break Silence as Kyle Whittingham Eyes Flip of Illinois QB Commit

Bret Bielema’s grip on his prized 2027 quarterback commit is being tested, as a Big Ten rival is making a serious push to flip the 4-star prospect. Kamden Lopati committed to Illinois last July. However, his recruitment took a turn after Kyle Whittingham landed at Ann Arbor. With all the rumors surrounding Lopati, the Illinois head coach indirectly tried to shut them down.

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“Been hearing several million different things.. anything specific? 🤷‍♂️🟧🟦🟧🤷‍♂️,” wrote Bielema on his X this Thursday.

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Despite his commitment to Illinois, Lopati’s recruitment “blew up” with offers from major programs such as Michigan and Notre Dame. The QB visited those programs, and he has even scheduled official visits for a few of them. Currently, the Wolverines’ aggressive push for the 4-star QB is making waves, as On3’s Steve Wiltfong predicted the program has a 60% chance of flipping him.

Michigan extended an offer this February, and following that, Lopati visited the campus on April 3–5 because of personal relationships with the new coaching staff, specifically OC Jason Beck and QBs coach Koy Detmer Jr. They had recruited him while they were in Utah, . So familiarity could give the Wolverines an edge in flipping him. However, the Illini’s confidence in Lopati runs deep because the QB was left impressed by their effort. There are other factors, too.

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“Choosing Illinois was kind of just like a no-brainer,” said Lopati after his commitment. “Why wait when I know it’s the place? That’s kind of what my family’s thought process was through it.” However, the relationship sealed the deal. He developed a close bond with co-QBs coach Art Sitkowski, describing him as “basically part of the family.” He also cited trust in OC Barry Lunney Jr. and head coach Bret Bielema.

“The relationships they’ve been trying to build with me was a huge thing,” said Lopati. “It was kind of crazy. Everyone was just saying, ‘Why Illinois?’ It’s just the place. It’s just where I feel most comfortable. Everyone was kind of caught off guard because I didn’t really tell anybody at all.”

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The success of Luke Altmyer and the program’s ability to produce NFL-caliber prospects encouraged Lopati. Then the university’s Department of Animal Sciences and veterinarian school impressed the 2027 QB. But his loyalty to Illinois stands out when he became the first commitment of the 2027 class, aiming to “set the standard” and help recruit other players.

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“They said it was like they always want a QB to try to start [the class] off. And that was one of my goals: to try to start off the class and try to recruit and be a leader of the [2027] class. And so I just decided to commit early for those reasons,” said Lopati.

Therefore, securing this QB won’t be an easy task for the Wolverines. Still, you can’t ignore Michigan’s position in this recruitment race, as the 4-star QB has scheduled his OV with Kyle Whittingham’s program for June 19–21. But not only Michigan; Marcus Freeman’s ND is also firmly in the mix.

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Bret Bielema’s Illinois is on high alert

Obviously, Kamden Lopati’s commitment to Illinois remains strong, but his impressive words for other programs make this retention a bit difficult for Bret Bielema. Michigan’s offensive development stands out to the 4-star QB.

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“The offense, I really like it. It’s well-structured, quarterback-friendly, and gives playmakers opportunities in space. You can tell they’re detailed in their approach and put their guys in positions to succeed. It’s definitely an offense I can see myself fitting into and growing in,” stated Lopati.

The 2027 QB talent also visited programs like Cal this January and South Bend on March 27–28. Here’s where Lopati’s comments on Freeman’s program signal a threat to Illinois.

“It’s a dream school for me. You can’t get much better than that. The schooling—they always say the degree is bigger than most. Just the coaching there. They always play at a top-notch level,” mentioned the 2027 QB.