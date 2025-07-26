Bret Bielema Learns Surprising Illinois Projection That Could Shake Up College Football Playoff

Last season, Bret Bielema showed they could hang with the Big Ten’s best. After an impressive 10-win run and that memorable Citrus Bowl victory over South Carolina, Illinois isn’t just cruising on momentum. Reason? The 2025 chapter offers them a somewhat less bumpy road. And now, Bielema’s squad enters 2025 with a solid core, with 18 starters returning, which is more continuity than Illinois has had in years. Despite losing their top two wide receivers from 2024, the Fighting Illini return a veteran unit loaded with experience.

It’s safe to say that Bielema’s team isn’t under the radar anymore. They’ve been holding steady in the AP Top 25 and even caught the CFP selection committee’s eye for four straight weeks, something almost unheard of for the Fighting Illini. Now, Illinois is stepping into the spotlight as that classic underdog, with the chance to make its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in 2025. According to CBS Sports College Football, the Illini are the top choice among teams predicted to break through and make it to the playoff for the very first time.

“The schedule’s not going to be that difficult,” Richard Johnson states on the July 26th episode of CBS Sports College Football. “They should be able to not run the table, but at least perform really well against it.” But there is a bit of a twist that Johnson talks about. “Pay attention to Duke in week two. That will be a difficult outing for Illinois,” he adds. The season kicks off at home on August 30 against Western Illinois, setting a confident tone right out of the gate. After that, they head to Duke on September 6 for an early road game that could be trickier than expected. Why? Duke has been a sneaky challenge recently, showing enough grit and competitiveness to make their stadium a tough place for opponents. Illinois can’t afford to look past them just because Duke isn’t a household Big Ten foe.

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema

He further says, “If they get into the table and the rest of the schedule and compete with Iowa State like Indiana did last year, there is a path for Illinois.” Overall, Illinois enjoys a balanced schedule with four home Big Ten games, including tough but winnable matchups against USC (Sept 27) and Ohio State (Oct 11), where home-field advantage counts. Meanwhile, road tests in Wisconsin and Washington will crank up the difficulty, but those are spaced out to avoid piling on all the pressure at once. They also get the benefit of multiple home games in the mix. That includes key matchups against Rutgers (Nov 1), Maryland (Nov 15), and Northwestern (Nov 29), where crowd energy can give the Illini a boost.

The bye weeks in mid-October add extra chances for the team to catch its breath and iron out any wrinkles. Overall, the schedule balances potential confidence-building games with genuine tests of the team’s mettle. Illinois has a real shot to continue its climb up the Big Ten ranks. And maybe even shake up some of the College Football Playoff chatter. What stands out in this surprising CFP chatter isn’t just the wins, but the culture Bielema has forged: a tough, physical, and resilient team that thrives when under pressure. And speaking of thriving. The 2025 Illinois offense under coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is shaping up to be an interesting blend of experience and new energy. With Luke Altmyer back at quarterback, the offense leans on his steady decision-making and leadership. That gives Bielema’s team a reliable signal-caller to execute game plans.

How Luke Altmyer makes the Illini a Playoff threat

Illinois’ offense is a smart, balanced unit that mixes run and pass effectively under coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. The returning offensive skill players and linemen mean the offense can keep its rhythm and avoid self-inflicted errors. This continuity really boosts the offensive efficiency. Johnson also points that out, “Basically their entire offense, including and in addition to, I should say quite a bit of production on the defensive side of the ball. It’s a veteran team. Brett Bielema can really, really coach. He’s able to get the most out of the teams that he coaches. And I love what Luke Altmyer is able to do for them behind center. They are really, really ingenious to me offensively.” Coming off a breakout 2024 season, Luke Altmyer nailed down his role as a clutch, efficient quarterback who knows how to lead a team.

He completed over 60% of his passes for 2,717 yards, threw 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions. And further led the Illini to a strong 9-3 regular season record after 17 years, with three wins over ranked teams. Notably, he’s known for his late-game heroics. This clutch factor means he can handle pressure like a seasoned pro. Which fits perfectly with Brett Bielema’s culture of toughness and resilience. He mixes smart decision-making with enough arm strength and mobility to stretch defenses. Despite losing key receivers like Pat Bryant, Altmyer’s leadership and poise give the offense stability.

Altmyer’s decision to return for 2025 sent a big message about his confidence in the program’s direction. This leadership and experience at quarterback, backed by a smart, physical offensive scheme, mean Altmyer is well-positioned to run Illinois’ offense efficiently and continue pushing the team toward a potential College Football Playoff berth in 2025.