$46.2M Big 10 Coach Takes Sides After Dabo Swinney Accuses Ole Miss of Tampering

The entire Luke Ferrelli chaos highlights an uncomfortable truth about today’s college football environment. With tensions spiking, Dabo Swinney had no choice but to face the media and point fingers at Pete Golding. “I am not going to let someone flat-out tamper with my program,” Swinney said on January 23.

Clemson is already coming off a bad 2025 season, and losing a key linebacker like Ferrelli hurts even more when the player had reportedly done all his paperwork. That’s why Swinney laid out the timeline so precisely. And that stance quickly found support from Illinois head coach Bret Bielema.

“Love college football, and we are in a transformative time for players, coaches, and fans,” Bielema wrote on X. “Headed into year 18 as a HC and enjoying my job more than ever. Just wish everyone would play by the same rules and take the game we love to the highest levels of success for everyone.”

It really doesn’t get more real than this. Both Dabo Swinney and Bret Bielema have been head coaches for 17 years now, and they’ve watched the system change right in front of them. At this point, the frustration is earned. So when Swinney fires off, “If there are no consequences for tampering, then we have no rules – we have no governance,” it makes total sense that Bielema follows it up with, “I just wish everyone would play by the same rules.”

After head coaching for nearly two decades, that kind of support comes naturally. And honestly, it’s fair. If you know a rival is aggressively pursuing a player who you need and who is signed, committed, and already locked in, asking for answers isn’t whining. It’s justified. According to Clemson staff, Luke Ferrelli later said that the Ole Miss head coach had texted him directly during an 8:00 a.m. class.

He asked him about a buyout and even sent a photo of a $1 million contract. Ferrelli also allegedly said Pete Golding used quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and former QB Jaxson Dart to apply additional pressure. The push didn’t stop there either. Ole Miss reportedly doubled its offer to two years, $2 million. And let’s be real, that’s life-changing money. Ferrelli eventually flipped, but at that point, it felt like more than just losing a player. It felt like the rules were being bent.

That’s exactly why Bielema backed Swinney so strongly. He’s been there before. In mid-2025, Bielema dealt with a similar situation involving former Illinois running back Josh McCray. On a podcast, he noted that McCray “somehow found his way to the portal and 12 hours later was on a flight to Georgia,” hinting that a conversation likely happened before McCray officially entered the portal.

Just like Ferrelli, McCray committed within two days, and the quick turnaround raised plenty of speculation. However, since no one ever formally proved wrongdoing, nothing happened. Bielema later clarified he wasn’t accusing anyone in particular. His point was bigger than one player or one program.

Dabo Swinney takes matters into his own hands

Dabo Swinney is flat-out furious, and he’s not trying to hide it.

“If you tamper with my players, I’m going to turn you in,” Swinney warned. “There’s a lot more I can say, but I’m going to let the NCAA do its job.”

That tone alone tells you how angry the entire facility is. The response was immediate. The moment Luke Ferrelli flipped to Ole Miss, Swinney alerted AD Graham Neff, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, the SEC office, and the NCAA. Here’s where it gets serious. NCAA bylaw 13.1.1.4 strictly denies coaches or program representatives from contacting student-athletes at other Division I schools unless it goes through the official transfer process.

So if Ole Miss reached out to Ferrelli after he enrolled at Clemson and before he officially re-entered the portal, that’s violating the rules. According to the NCAA manual, that kind of conduct could be labeled as a Level II violation. If financial inducements played a role in pushing the transfer, it could jump to a Level I violation.

Ole Miss is in a serious bind at this point, as the penalties there aren’t light, including fines, suspensions, show-cause orders, scholarship cuts, recruiting restrictions, postseason bans, and even probation. The NCAA has already stated it’s investigating the tampering allegations involving Pete Golding and Ole Miss, but for now, everything remains under observation.